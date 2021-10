Rivian Automotive, the Plymouth, Michigan-headquartered e-vehicle start-up backed by the world’s No 1 online retailer Amazon.com Inc alongside the second-largest conventional US carmaker Ford Motor Co among others, had been dealt with a tempestuous blow of roughly a $1 billion over first half of 2021, the e-vehicle start-up which had confidentially filed for an IPO (Initial Public Offerings) with the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) last month, had unveiled on Friday.

PLYMOUTH, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO