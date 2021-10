Three of the nation’s largest goods carriers pledged to increase their efforts to address supply chain problems that are already causing some bare shelves across stores. The Biden Administration announced Wednesday that Walmart, FedEx and UPS will expand their efforts to help with ongoing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages resulting from the pandemic. Other companies, including The Home Depot and Target, also joined the effort. The move comes as 500,000 containers are waiting to be offloaded from cargo ships at the clogged ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO