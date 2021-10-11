CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U-M Receives $1.7M from NIH to Build Exoskeletons for Lower Limbs

By Tim Keenan
dbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Michigan in Ann Arbor has received $1.7 million from the National Institutes of Health to develop a new type of powered exoskeleton for lower limbs. The powered exoskeleton is an effort to bring robotic assistance to workers, the elderly, and others with disabilities. One in eight Americans...

