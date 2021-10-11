CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denis Villeneuve and Hans Zimmer on Dune

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s episode of our daily NYFF59 podcasts, NYFF Director Eugene Hernandez sits down with director Denis Villeneuve and composer Hans Zimmer to discuss Dune, a selection in the Spotlight section of this year’s festival. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a...

Cinema Blend

Dune’s Denis Villeneuve Explains Why He Wanted To Elevate The Female Characters

We are only a few weeks away from finally getting a chance to see Denis Villeneuve’s Dune in all its glory. The story has been viewed by many as “unfilmable” and there are a couple of less than successful attempts that have helped to prove that point. This new film might finally be the movie that makes it work. And if it is, it may be because of Villeneuve’s focus on the women of Dune.
MOVIES
First Showing

Arrakis Reigns! One Final US Trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Epic 'Dune'

"There is no call that we do not answer, there is no faith that we do not betray." Warner Bros has debuted a third & final official trailer for Denis Villeneuve's epic adaption of Dune, based on the classic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert. Even though this has already been open in Europe for the last two weeks, it's not opening in the US for another two more weeks. But it's WORTH IT! Don't miss watching this on the big screen. Set in the distant future, the story is about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy - the planet Arrakis, the only place in the galaxy where they can find "the spice". This epic sci-fi adventure stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, featuring a massive ensemble: Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. This is THE blockbuster event of the year, in my opinion, an epic sci-fi experience that will leave you in awe. One of the best movies of 2021.
MOVIES
dbknews.com

‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve has a long line of greatness behind him

For a long time, the film community has wondered why there hasn’t been a good Dune adaptation. It’s prime material for a sci-fi classic: huge worlds, strange alien creatures and a dense and rich system of government, culture and politics. However, the same factors that make it so interesting also make it hard to fully capture in under three hours.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

New Dune Featurette Highlights Denis Villeneuve’s Cinematic Vision

New Dune Featurette Highlights Denis Villeneuve’s Cinematic Vision. Denis Villeneuve has long said that remaking Dune is not only his dream job, but also the best movie he has ever made. Now, Warner Bros. has released a new featurette that reveals just how deep Villeneuve’s love for the source material goes. The latest inside look at the film shows Villeneuve discussing his efforts to bring Frank Herbert’s rich sci-fi landscape to life.
MOVIES
IGN

Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Wants to Direct Bond, But Thinks It'll Be a Big Challenge After Daniel Craig's Era

Dune director Denis Villeneuve has expressed his desire to make a James Bond movie, though he recognizes the challenge of taking over the reins following the Daniel Craig era. As reported by IndieWire, Villeneuve recently told MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast that there would be very little hesitation in his decision if he was approached to reboot the Bond franchise and helm the next 007 installment in the wake of Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time To Die. In fact, he indicated that it is one project that features on his wishlist as a filmmaker.
MOVIES
film-book.com

DUNE (2021) Movie Trailer 3: Denis Villeneuve’s War Between Two Families in the Year 22,000 A.D.

The third and final movie trailer for Dune (2021) has been released by HBO Max and Warner Bros. View here the first Dune movie trailer and the second Dune movie trailer. Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune stars Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, and Charlotte Rampling.
MOVIES
Collider

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya on ‘Dune,’ the Sequel, and How Denis Villeneuve Brought a Universe to Life

With director Denis Villeneuve's Dune now playing in select countries around the world and opening in North America October 22nd, I recently got to speak with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya about making the incredible movie. During the interview, Chalamet and Zendaya talked about why they were grateful to be part of the movie, the things they kept wanting to tell their friends and family about the film, the challenges of taking on the roles, getting to work with the amazing cast, the need to keep the humanity in the characters, why Zendaya enjoyed the physicality of the Fremen people and how each house in Dune has their own distinct style, and the possible sequel.
MOVIES
flickprime.com

‘Dune’ Director Denis Villeneuve reveals ‘Batman’ is the only character he can relate to

One of essentially the most extremely anticipated Hollywood films in India, sci-fi journey Dune is all set to launch on October 22. With the theatres opening up in a number of states together with Maharastra in compliance with well being norms, netizens are excited to benefit from the motion on the massive display that includes a few of the greatest names in Hollywood.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ahead Of HBO Max Release, Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Again Pushes Hard On The Movie Needing A Sequel

Whether the first film ended with a major cliffhanger or there’s simply more story left to be told, some movies just need sequels. Denis Villenueve, director of the upcoming sci-fi epic Dune, seems to agree. He has claimed that his adaptation of Frank Hebert’s classic novel will cover approximately one-half of the book, which almost guarantees the need for another installment. However, Dune is set to have a dual release in theaters and on HBO Max, possibly driving down box office profits and putting a nail in the coffin for a follow-up. Luckily for Dune fans, Denis Villenueve is committed to finishing the saga.
MOVIES
Reuters

Director Villeneuve hopes to win over fans old and new with 'Dune' film

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Denis Villeneuve hopes to win over fans of Frank Herbert's epic 1965 science fiction novel "Dune" as well as introduce new ones to the story with his mammoth movie adaptation, the most challenging production of the Canadian director's career. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya star in...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Dune’ Final Trailer: Denis Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Epic Shows Off Its Beauty And Epic Scale Before Arriving Later This Month

Though “Dune” has already debuted in international territories, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic has yet to have its US debut, which is going to be the time that most people pay attention to the film. Not because the rest of the world is somehow less than the US, but because in the US, the film will be released both in theaters and on HBO Max, making its box office result something of interest for the entire film industry. So to help promote its release, WB has yet another trailer for “Dune” to whet the appetite of film fans.
MOVIES
orcasound.com

DUNE by Denis Villeneuve, surprise film of the 50th Festival du nouveau cinéma

The Festival du nouveau cinéma (FNC) has announced a special presentation of DUNE by Denis Villeneuve during its very last screening on Sunday, October 17 at the Imperial Cinema at 8 PM. Based on Frank Herbert’s novel, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ DUNE is one of the most anticipated films of the year and stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, with Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, among others. As a regular of FNC, the Academy Award-nominated French Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve previously opened the festival back in 2017 with a presentation of Blade Runner 2049. Tickets for the screening will go on sale on Wednesday, October 6 at noon on the official FNC website.
MOVIES

