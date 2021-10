Taylor Swift’s impact on country-pop can’t be denied. The girl is a master at what she does. There’s never been a hook that Swift couldn’t make catchy, and her sincere, narrative songwriting is the reason Olivia Rodrigo burst onto the music scene with a song about one of life’s most mundane tasks, getting a driver’s license. Swift knows who helped pave the way for her music to go from Tennessee country girl to global pop superstar, and she hopped on TikTok to let everyone else know, too.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 18 DAYS AGO