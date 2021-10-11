49ers in Five: Kyle Shanahan says “nothing has changed” when it comes to the starting quarterback

Sunday was an up-and-down day for Trey Lance and the 49ers’ offense. On some plays, we saw the freakish athleticism that has optimists dreaming of a dynamic playmaker, while on others, we saw the inconsistency that has pessimists worried about long-term production. Basically, if you want Trey Lance to play, you were encouraged; if you fall into Jimmy Garoppolo’s corner, you were discouraged.