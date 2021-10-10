Genesis Postpones UK Tour Due To Covid

Following on from the release of their ninth album, Music of the Spheres, Coldplay are set to embark on a global tour next year. The Music of the Spheres tour will see the British band perform in many countries across the world, including a number of dates in the UK.In 2019, frontman Chris Martin said that the band would not tour until they found an environmentally sustainable way of doing so.You can find a breakdown of the eco-friendly adjustments made for the forthcoming tour here.Coldplay’s 2022 tour kicks off in March with dates in Central America, followed by the US, before moving on to Europe.The band are playing a number of dates in the UK: three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium (12, 13 and 16 August) and Glasgow’s Hampden Park (23 August).Tickets will be on sale here from 10.00am on Friday 22 October.It is not yet known how much tickets will cost.Earlier this week, Martin announced that Coldplay will stop releasing new music after their 12th studio album. While that only leaves room for three more releases from the “Violet Hill” hitmakers, Martin stipulated that they could continue to perform live afterwards.

