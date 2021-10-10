CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesis Postpones UK Tour Due To Covid

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenesis has been forced off the road due to an unspecified bandmember testing positive for covid. The group was winding down its UK tour when they announced their final four gigs — Friday night (October 8th) in Glasgow, Scotland and its upcomning London, England concerts were postponed. The group posted...

