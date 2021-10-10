CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Quick Takes: Lindsey Buckingham & Halsey, Kiss, Neal Schon, Rush, Eddie Van Halen, The Beach Boys & The Monkees

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOusted Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham appeared on Saturday Night Live this weekend backing Halsey on their recent collaboration, “Darling,” from her latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. More than a few fans have commented on how the sight of Halsey and Buckingham together was more than a little reminiscent of how he and former bandmate Stevie Nicks appeared over the years when performing the Mac's evergreen, “Landslide.”

940wfaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5 Says All Former Members Of VAN HALEN Should Take Part In Hypothetical EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute Concert

During an appearance on the "Talking Shred" podcast, former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 reflected on the passing of legendary VAN HALEN axeman Eddie Van Halen almost exactly a year ago. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Me, just like millions of others, he was my favorite. It's strange — I'm so upset too, because it's, like, 'God, couldn't we do anything to save him?'
MUSIC
jack1065.com

Eddie Van Halen died one year ago today

Today marks the one-year anniversary of Eddie Van Halen‘s death. The legendary guitar virtuoso and Van Halen co-founder died October 6, 2020, following a battle with cancer. He was 65. Eddie and his older brother, Alex, were born in The Netherlands before the Van Halen family moved to Pasadena, California,...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
963kklz.com

Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony Pay Tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony took a moment to pay tribute to their former bandmate Eddie Van Halen on the one-year anniversary of his death. Shared via their Van Hagar social channels, Hagar wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been a year the man is gone but the music goes on. Mikey and I (The other half) have been busy this past year just finished a new circle record with David Cobb. Carrying the music forward is more important than ever to us. Also @sammyandthecircle has been doing shows & trying to do things a little different for the fans like Catalina, and the Vegas residency. These are some ‘crazy times’ for sure, but the music will live on forever so staying productive, creative and busy seems to be the answer for A fun healthy life at least for me it is”
CELEBRITIES
The Whale 99.1 FM

Wolfgang Van Halen ‘Not Okay’ a Year After Eddie’s Death

Wolfgang Van Halen paid an emotional tribute to his father, Eddie Van Halen, on the first anniversary of his death yesterday. The younger musician said he was “not okay” and doubted he ever would be after the guitar legend’s cancer battle ended at the age of 65. He added that he found it difficult to keep going and asked Eddie to keep watch on him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Schon
Person
Joe Piscopo
Person
Micky Dolenz
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Person
Bruce Johnston
Person
Mike Love
Person
Tommy Thayer
Person
Halsey
Person
Stevie Nicks
audacy.com

Top 5 Eddie Van Halen live guitar god moments

From the moment you first heard his virtuosic display of talent on the guitar, Eddie Van Halen had you hooked. The late Van Halen guitarist passed away one year ago on October 6, 2020, making it an opportune time to revisit his masterful guitar work. Eddie may have been best...
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Eddie Van Halen Brought Excellence — And Joy — To Guitar Playing

In honor of the one-year anniversary of the passing of Eddie Van Halen, we look back on our tribute to the guitar icon. Like all rock fans, I was stunned when the news broke of Eddie Van Halen’s death. We knew he was battling cancer, and there were ominous signs over the past few months: there were the bottom-feeding gossip sites who don’t know, or care, about rock and roll, breathlessly reported that he was getting experimental treatments. A more reliable source was David Lee Roth, who cryptically told the New York Times when asked about the chances of another Van Halen tour, “I don’t know that Eddie is ever really going to rally for the rigors of the road again… I don’t know that he’s going to be coming back out on the road.”
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

The true origins and evolution of Eddie Van Halen's legendary Frankenstein guitar

The legend of Eddie Van Halen’s Frankenstein guitar is almost biblical: “In the beginning, Eddie Van Halen went to Charvel and bought a Boogie Bodies neck and body. He installed thereupon a PAF humbucker and Stratocaster tremolo, then cut by hand a pickguard from blackest vinyl and painted the body with black and white stripes, representing the forces of darkness and light. He plugged the magnificent creation into his Marshall plexi amp, and proclaimed ‘Let there be rock!’ And it was good.”
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Plaque Unveiled in Pasadena

Almost exactly a year after his death, the city of Pasadena, CA has unveiled a memorial plaque dedicated to Eddie Van Halen. The city began considering a permanent public memorial of some kind in the weeks after the guitarist’s October 6, 2020 passing, at the time mulling over a possible street re-naming or monument of some kind in the city in which the Van Halen brothers spent most of their youth (Eddie’s family emigrated from the Netherland’s when he was seven years old). The local government eventually decided on a plaque, although Eddie’s likeness and iconic “Frankenstrat” striped guitar design were barred from appearing on it for “legal issues” that remain unclear.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Boys#The Beach Boys The#Ohio State
theloon.com

Eddie Van Halen Remembered a Year Gone By

This morning with the Loon Morning Crew we spent some time remembering Eddie Van Halen and his passing one year ago today. It is hard to believe it’s already been a year. And the wounds still feel fresh for Van Halen fans and those that lived out the late 70s – 90s being impacted by his talent. So with that in mind, lets remember the good times and the treasure that we all shared in Eddie Van Halen. We miss Eddie.
CELEBRITIES
96krock.com

Eddie Van Halen: How He Came To America

Eddie Van Halen was one of the greatest guitarists to ever pick up the instrument, but he also might be one of the most fascinating figures in rock history. Back in February 2015, EVH took part in the Smithsonian series “What It Means To Be American.” He sat down for an interview for nearly an hour discussing how he came to America as a young boy and the obstacles he and his brother, Alex, had to overcome as immigrants. Also, you’ll learn how and why he came up with certain playing techniques, which countless guitarists have imitated in years since.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Nancy Wilson pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Extended version of “4 Edward” comes on one year anniversary of rocker’s death. On the first anniversary of the loss of Eddie Van Halen, Heart co-founder, guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Nancy Wilson releases an alternate take of her stirring tribute song to the beloved Van Halen guitarist. “4 Edward With Love” is a newly recorded extended version of her heartfelt tribute to the iconic guitarist who was also her friend. Featuring a beautiful acoustic guitar instrumental performance from Wilson, the song is a musical eulogy to the guitar legend.
MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

12 Landmark Eddie Van Halen Shows: First and Last Concerts

Eddie Van Halen was most at home onstage. The six-string virtuoso revolutionized hard-rock guitar with his dizzying two-handed tapping, harmonic squeals and wild dive-bombs. But Van Halen was no mere bedroom shredder. Tantamount to his otherworldly chops was his dynamic stage presence. When you think of Eddie Van Halen now, it's nearly impossible not to picture him flying through the air while doing one of his signature split jumps, megawatt grin plastered across his face.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Netherlands
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Looking Back: How Eddie Van Halen Inspired This Minnesota Boy

It's hard to believe that Edward Van Halen has been gone for a year. When I heard the news I cried immediately. The same reaction I had to Prince dying. Shocked at first, disbelief, then sadness. I couldn't play guitar like Eddie Van Halen, but his music inspired me to write some of my own.
MINNESOTA STATE
loudersound.com

Eddie Van Halen once gifted Mark Tremonti an electric guitar backstage

Mark Tremonti has revealed that he was once gifted an electric guitar backstage by the late Eddie Van Halen. In conversation with our friends over at Guitar World, Tremonti explains that the envy-inspiring encounter transpired following a gig at New York's Madison Square Garden in the late 90s, where the legendary axe-slinger stopped to not only hand over the treasured item, but to also share some advice and give Tremonti a quick peck on the cheek.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

"There are no rules" – Eddie Van Halen: the last guitar mag interview

In 2016, then-Total Guitar Editor Stuart Williams visited Eddie Van Halen at his 5150 studios to talk about his EVH brand and his pioneering history as a player and tone-shaper. It was a rare chance to sit down with one of the most important guitarists of all time and he found an icon who was affable, humble and happy to reflect on his legacy.
MUSIC
reviewjournal.com

Journey’s Neal Schon takes national anthem for Raiders-Bears

Neal Schon is playing Allegiant Stadium for the first time on Saturday. He’s performing for two solid minutes. He wants more. “I want to play here (laughs), longer than just the national anthem,” Schon said, standing near midfield and the Las Vegas Raiders logo. He’d just run through a version (well, several) of “The Star Spangled Banner.” The guitar legend and co-founder of Journey is playing it before Sunday’s Raiders-Bears game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy