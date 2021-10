The 2021 “Walk to Remember” Alzheimer’s Walk was held on a beautiful morning in the heart of our town, on Celebration Plaza. The annual event is the only Fundraiser for the Terrific Tuesdays program with 100% of the funds raised going directly to the continuation of the program. Terrific Tuesdays is a Respite Care Program for anyone with Alzheimer’s , Dementia, Senility, Stroke and any other type of Brain Injuries. Tammi Reardon and her very caring group of Volunteers take care of these participants while their caregivers can have a day off to run errands or just have some time to themselves.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO