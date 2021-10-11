CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog the Bounty Hunter back tracks on Laundrie search

By 850 WFTL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog the Bounty Hunter is pulling out of the hunt for Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé. Duane Chapman is returning home to Colorado after allegedly injuring his ankle. Dog has been…

