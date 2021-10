FunPlus Phoenix mid laner Doinb made the boldest prediction of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship so far and couldn’t have been further off. In an interview with esports coverage site PentaQ published yesterday, the FPX mid laner boldly claimed that his team “won’t lose one single game” after improving their Worlds record to 1-1 with a win against Cloud9 on Tuesday, Oct. 12. After those comments were made, FPX went on to lose four of their next five games at Worlds. The team was subsequently eliminated from the tournament today by Rogue, the third seed out of the LEC.

