Hasbro CEO Goldner takes medical leave

investing.com
 4 days ago

(Reuters) - U.S. toymaker Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner will take immediate medical leave, handing the reins to lead independent director Rich Stoddart on an interim basis. The move, announced late on Sunday, follows Goldner's statement last year that he had been under continued...

www.investing.com

CBS News

Brian Goldner, CEO who transformed Hasbro toy company, dies at 58

Brian Goldner, who as CEO and chairman spearheaded Hasbro's transformation from a toy company to an entertainment force, has died. He was 58. The announcement Tuesday came two days after the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, company said Goldner was taking a medical leave of absence. Hasbro did not give a cause...
