Hasbro CEO Goldner takes medical leave

Silver (SLV) is down for the last 9 months but is finally showing signs of life. Fundamentals remain positive with inflation and loose monetary policy. Taylor Dart explains why you should consider buying.It’s been a torturous 9-month stretch for investors in the silver (SLV), but periods of significant underperformance often set up the conditions for violent reversals, and this is what the bulls are finally enjoying as we begin Q4. While the S&P-500 (SPY) is up 3% for the month, silver has gained 6%, and the Silver Miners Index (SIL) is up 11%, with leaders like GoGold Resources (GLGDF) sitting just shy of new 52-week highs. Typically, a 10% rally in less than ten trading days would be a reason to take some profits into strength. However, with sentiment for silver hitting its worst levels in years last week, I see no reason to rush to take profits. Instead, I think we could be in the early innings of a multi-month rally for silver, which should translate to the significant upside for the best names in the sector. Let’s take a closer look below:

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO