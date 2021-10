Colts LT Eric Fisher said he’s still working on his “quick-twitch explosiveness” after recovering from Achilles surgery. “Mentally, I’m right where I need to be,” Fisher said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “The one thing that I was told, going into surgery, post-surgery, throughout rehab, is the last thing to come is that quick-twitch explosiveness. Whether I came back Week 2 or Week 6, whatever it was, there was going to be an adjustment in quick-twitch training experience.”

