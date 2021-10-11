CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Briefing: Veteran explains benefits of Texas cannabis compassionate use expansion, Clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban, Executions facing delays over religious rights claims

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Texas. Here's what you need to know today. In the wake of our latest cold front, plenty of sunshine is expected today. Less humid air briefly arrives today. Gulf moisture increases tonight into Tuesday. An active weather pattern sets up for the rest of the week with several rain and storm chances.

CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
