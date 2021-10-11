David Card Shares Nobel Prize in Economics for Natural Experiments

In speeches and communiques from top finance officials at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank this week, one word was ubiquitous: climate. Leaders of the institutions and government ministers pledged action to meet the global climate goals of keeping warning below 1.5 degrees Celsius and reaching net zero emissions by 2050, with an eye towards next month's COP26 climate change summit. "I'm afraid it is time to roll up our sleeves and detail our plan of actions," Britain's Prince Charles said at a World Bank event Thursday. "With action on climate change, biodiversity loss and a just transition more urgent than ever, I can only encourage us all to get to work and solve this problem."

