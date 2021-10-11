CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Card Shares Nobel Prize in Economics for Natural Experiments

By Niclas Rolander / Bloomberg
Cover picture for the articleThree U.S.-based academics won the 2021 Nobel Prize for economics for work using experiments that draw on real-life situations to revolutionize empirical research. David Card at the University of California Berkeley, Joshua D. Angrist of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Guido W. Imbens at Stanford University will share the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, officials of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced in Stockholm on Monday.

