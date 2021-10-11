CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Teen flown to hospital after being struck by small SUV in Spring Hill

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a teenager was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a small SUV in Spring Hill.

The teen was reportedly walking to the bus stop when he was struck by a vehicle in the 1200 block of Bentley Avenue on Monday morning.

A Hernando County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the 17-year-old was flown to St. Jude Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

Nicole S
4d ago

Wow this is very close to my home....I hope he is ok? I will be praying for him and hope he recovers soon. My heart goes out to his family...I couldn't imagine. 💔😢

