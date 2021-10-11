Teen flown to hospital after being struck by small SUV in Spring Hill

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a teenager was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a small SUV in Spring Hill.

The teen was reportedly walking to the bus stop when he was struck by a vehicle in the 1200 block of Bentley Avenue on Monday morning.

A Hernando County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the 17-year-old was flown to St. Jude Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

