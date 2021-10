Staying in the wheelhouse of horror films that focus on high schoolers, Netflix’s latest horror entry is There’s Someone Inside Your House, based on Stephanie Perkins’ New York Times best-selling novel and adapted by Henry Gayden (Shazam!). With a star-making turn by Sydney Park as Makani Young, the movie concerns a small-town Nebraska community with a senior class nearing graduation and full of secrets. The class is being picked off one by one by a killer that dons a mask that looks exactly like the victim’s face, forcing them to confront their darkest secrets (being a closeted white supremacist, for example), exposing those secrets to the world, and then killing them with remarkable efficiency and maximum blood.

