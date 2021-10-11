CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EQT sells Spanish telecoms firm Adamo to France’s Ardian for over 1 billion euro

 4 days ago

MADRID (Reuters) – Swedish private equity fund EQT said on Monday it would sell Spanish telecom provider Adamo to France’s Ardian Infrastructure, with two sources in the sector saying the deal’s enterprise value was over 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion). Barcelona-based Adamo provides landline, broadband and mobile services to around...

