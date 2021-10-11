CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Talks to form Czech Republic government continue as president remains in hospital

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLXde_0cNaubAt00
Czech President Milos Zeman arrives on a stretcher at the Central Military Hospital in Prague (EPA)

Negotiations on the formation of a new Czech coalition government continued on Monday despite being thrown into uncertainty after President Milos Zeman was taken to intensive care.

Debates are now raging about the constitutional necessity of the president’s role in post-election talks. After the Spolu coalition won the election at the weekend, opposition MPs are urging a consensus on a new government without Zeman’s input.

The centre-right Spolu (Together) alliance took 27.8 per cent of the vote with incumbent prime minister Andrej Babis‘s party, ANO, taking 27.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Czech Pirate and Stan parties, another anti-Babis alliance, took 15.5 per cent of the vote. Together, the two coalitions could command a slender majority in the country’s parliament.

But with ANO remaining the single largest party in terms of seats won – Zeman had promised to give the leader of the largest single party the first chance to try to form a government after the election – there was some doubt over who would get an opportunity to fashion a new administration.

When the president was rushed to intensive care on Sunday afternoon, the nation entered a state of suspended animation.

Yet constitutional lawyers argue a new government can be agreed in principle without the president’s involvement.

They say that if Zeman is unable to participate in talks, the current government can continue in power until 30 days after the election. The new parliament would then be convened and a new speaker of the house elected.

If the president is still incapacitated at that time, responsibility for appointing a new prime minister would likely fall on the speaker of the house.

Zeman was expected to play a major role in the formation of a new government after Spolu’s victory. But shortly after meeting with current prime minister Andrej Babis on Sunday morning, an ambulance rushed him to a Prague hospital.

Footage appeared to show the 77-year-old in a state of helplessness as he entered intensive care over complications relating to pre-existing health problems.

Doctors said on Monday that Zeman’s condition had stabilised. But uncertainty about when he will be capable of performing his presidential function has put a new complexion on post-election talks.

A limited role for Zeman could deliver a final blow to Babis’s hopes of remaining in power.

The controversial billionaire leader stopped short of conceding defeat on Saturday, as a quirk in the Czech proportional representation system left ANO with one more seat in the new parliament than Spolu, despite gaining fewer votes.

And before the results were known, former presidential candidate Karel Schwarzenberg predicted that Zeman would do his utmost to allow Babis to stay on as leader.

“He will certainly entrust Mr. Babis (with forming a government), and will try to drag out the situation until the end of his presidency (in 2023),” Schwarzenberg predicted.

Yet since he is unable to command a majority in parliament even with the support of the far-right SPD, Babis’ options are limited.

The ANO leader said that negotiations would be explored with individual Spolu members in the hope that some might break ranks. But Spolu’s declaration of intent to form a government with the Pirates+Stan coalition – which includes a pledge that none of the individual parties will negotiate with Babis – gives opposition MPs little reason to betray their cause.

“The prime minister should be the person who can deliver a majority in parliament. This must be someone from the coalitions. Any other outcome would be against the will of the electorate,” Benjamin Roll, chair of the Million Moments for Democracy anti-Babis campaigning organisation, told The Independent.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Czech PM Babis heading for opposition after losing election

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he wouldn't accept an offer to try to create a new government after his centrist ANO political movement narrowly lost in the parliamentary election last week and was ready to end up in opposition.Babis announced his decision in an interview for the Frekvence 1 radio station on Friday.“We’ll hand it over to the new coalition and we’ll be in opposition,” the populist billionaire said.Babis’ decision opens the way for two coalitions of five parties that have won a majority in the vote to rule.A liberal-conservative, three-party coalition named Together captured 27.8% of the...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Czech hospital angered by unauthorised visit to see ailing president

Police in the Czech Republic will stop unauthorised hospital visits to the country’s ailing president, Miloš Zeman, after doctors treating him in intensive care complained that a leading political figure had called on him without their knowledge or permission. Prague’s central military hospital launched an internal inquiry after the speaker...
HEALTH
Newsbug.info

Czech Republic's Babis says he will hand over to new government

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — A week after a tied election, the Czech Republic's populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said he will hand over the reins of power to the next government. "We will hand over (government business) to the new coalition and go into opposition," the founder of the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Czech President's Hospital Treatment Will Take Time, Wife Says

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech President Milos Zeman is undergoing treatment that will take time, his wife Ivana Zemanova told reporters on Thursday, but gave no details about his diagnosis or condition. Zeman, 77, was taken into intensive care at a Prague hospital on Sunday, a day after a parliamentary election which...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karel Schwarzenberg
kion546.com

Czech President’s condition ‘stable’ after post-election hospitalization

Czech President Miloš Zeman is in a stable condition in intensive care after he was hospitalized following a dramatic election that saw a majority of voters reject the country’s populist prime minister. Zeman, who plays a crucial role in choosing the next prime minister, was admitted to Prague’s Central Military...
HEALTH
International Business Times

Czech Politics In Doubt With President In Hospital

Czech politics was thrown into uncertainty Monday with the president spending a second day in intensive care and his chief ally, the outgoing billionaire prime minister, defeated in a general election. Andrej Babis's populist ANO (YES) party narrowly lost at weekend to a three-party centre-right alliance called Together and led...
POLITICS
AFP

Czechs in post-vote limbo as president rushed to hospital

The Czech Republic was plunged into uncertainty on Sunday as President Milos Zeman was rushed to hospital a day after his ally, populist billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis, narrowly lost an election. The president, who plays a critical role in nominating any future prime minister, was taken to hospital by ambulance shortly after meeting Babis and appeared to be unconscious upon arrival, with someone seen holding up his head. His doctor said he was in intensive care, while the Blesk tabloid quoted Zeman's office head Vratislav Mynar as saying that he "fell asleep during the transport, that's all. He wasn't unconscious". The DNES broadsheet wrote later on Sunday that Zeman, who has liver problems according to local media, was in a stable condition and could spend up to three weeks in hospital.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Marietta Daily Journal

Czech ballot turmoil deepens as president is rushed to hospital

PRAGUE — Czech President Milos Zeman was rushed to the hospital over complications related to his chronic health problems, a development that may snarl government negotiations after his ally suffered a shock election defeat. Zeman, 77, suffers from diabetes and neuropathy and uses a wheelchair. A staunch supporter of Russia...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czech Republic#Election#Prague#Coalition Government#The Czech Pirate
kfgo.com

Czech President Zeman taken to hospital at key post-election time

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman was taken to hospital on Sunday, bringing uncertainty at a key period when the president is due to lead political talks on forming a new government after a parliamentary election https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/czechs-vote-final-day-election-pm-babis-seeks-cling-power-2021-10-08. A spokeswoman for the Central Military Hospital in Prague said Zeman, 77, was being hospitalised and the hospital director would give a briefing at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT).
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian minister visits Belarus, discusses media conditions

Russia's foreign minister said he discussed the Russian media situation in Belarus during a visit to the country on Thursday following the arrest of a journalist who worked for a top Russian newspaper.Hienadz Mazheyka, a Belarusian reporter for Russian daily Komsomolskaya Pravda, was arrested this month after writing about an apartment shootout in Minsk that killed two people — an opposition supporter and an officer of the KGB Belarus’ state security service. Mazheyka’s report about the shootings in the capital of Belarus, quoted a friend describing the dead opposition supporter in a positive light. The journalist faces up...
POLITICS
The Independent

Top Albanian court to rule on president Meta's impeachment

Albania’s Constitutional Court said on Friday it will examine the legality of parliament's decision to impeach the country's figurehead president for alleged constitutional violations. If the court upholds the decision then President Ilir Meta will be removed from office a year early.The court said it would hold a public plenary session on the matter, but did not set a date.Albania’s presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist government.In June, parliament voted...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
AFP

Germany parties agree initial deal for next government

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Friday took a step toward succeeding Angela Merkel as chancellor, as his Social Democrats, the Greens and liberal FDP announced a preliminary deal to form a new government. A coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP has found favour with Germans, with 62 percent supporting it as the next federal government, according to a poll published Friday.
EUROPE
The Independent

Merkel backs dialogue with Poland over tensions with EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that Poland s European Union partners need to step away from confrontation and instead talk to the government in Warsaw to seek solutions to the difficulties in their relationship.Last week, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that Polish laws take precedence over those of the 27-nation EU, which Poland joined in 2004. The ruling further escalated lingering tensions over democratic standards between the country’s right-wing nationalist government and Brussels institutions. Asked during a visit to Brussels whether Europe should quickly take tougher action, Merkel said EU members “have the obligation always to try to find...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU must make ‘significant’ shift on European court to reach Northern Ireland deal, says Lord Frost

Lord Frost has warned a “big gap” remains between the UK and EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, insisting Brussels must make a “significant” concession over the vexed issue of governance if there is to be a deal.It comes after the bloc offered a package of major compromises aimed at cutting red tape and easing the transit of goods between Great Britain to Northern Ireland following months of disruption.However, Lord Frost made clear on Friday that the proposals as they stand are unacceptable – insisting the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in resolving trade disputes is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Glorious isolation appears to be the destination for wannabe bully ‘Global Britain’

Soon after the UK voted to leave the European Union in 2016 a campaign began to mint a special commemorative coin to celebrate the occasion, divisive as it was. After much foot-dragging, the then chancellor of the exchequer, Philip Hammond, acceded to the request, and a 50p coin was struck with the (arguably ungrammatical) legend “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations”. It hasn’t worked out quite like that.
U.K.
The Independent

EU says anti-Semitism has no place in bloc after Jansa tweet

The European Union reiterated Friday that anti-Semitism “has no place" in the 27-nation bloc after Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa posted a message on social media that was criticized by some European lawmakers as anti-Semitic.Jansa, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, accused several members of the European Parliament of being “puppets" of George Soros. The Hungarian-American billionaire investor, who is Jewish has been the subject of anti-Semitic attacks and conspiracy theories for decades.Jansa made his comments on Twitter during a visit to Slovenia by a European Parliament delegation assessing press freedom and the rule of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Putin: No rush in officially recognizing Taliban's rule

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday there must be no rush in officially recognizing the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan but emphasized the need to engage in talks with them.Speaking during a video call with leaders of other ex-Soviet nations, Putin said that "the interim government formed by the Taliban regrettably doesn't reflect the entire spectrum of Afghan society,” but also noted their pledge to hold elections, and their efforts to restore the functioning of state structures.“We shouldn't hurry with the official recognition of the Taliban,” he said. “We understand that we need to interact with...
POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

Combined Russian and Chinese military power will approach, but not exceed US: report

The Sino-Russian relationship will continue to strengthen due to the continuation of U.S. policies towards those two nations, and that “aggregate Chinese and Russian power” will “continue to approach, but not exceed” U.S power through 2022, according to a new Rand Corp. report. The report’s authors describe the growing relationship...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

288K+
Followers
121K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy