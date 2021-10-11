CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Dayton charity collecting candy for Trunk & Treat event

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVrlL_0cNauVpP00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace Free Store is collecting candy for its first Trunk and Treat event, the organization said in a post on Facebook.

From October 12 to October 22, WGG asks that you drop off wrapped candy between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday to Friday at 5505 North Dixie Drive in Dayton.

This candy will be handed out to children at a Trunk and Treat event held on Saturday, October 23 at 5505 North Dixie Drive, a post by WGG said. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., families will be able to enjoy treats as well as crafts and goats to pet.

WGG said youwill also be able to purchase feed for the goats, with all proceeds donated to With God’s Grace.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Exotic pet rescued by Huber Heights Firefighters

UBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights firefighters were called to the scene of a unique pet rescue. According to a post by the Fire Division, crews responded to a call to rescue a 48-year-old macaw named Nash. This rescue bird had been frightened and flew into a neighbor’s tree, the post said. Crews determined […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

SICSA to waive adoption fees at Washington Twp. event

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Find your furry friend this Saturday, October 16, at SICSA’s annual Adopt-ober Fest. SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center said it will waive adoption fees from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their Washington Township facility. This event is held with the help of Wagner Subaru and ASPCA, SICSA said. […]
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Dayton, OH
Society
WDTN

Dayton Boys and Girls Club raises over $150,000 for STEM education

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Boys and Girls Club of Dayton raised over $150,000 for STEM education programs at its fundraiser on Thursday, October 14. According to a release by the club, the first annual SPARK Great Futures event surpassed the fundraising goal and raised over $150,000 to give west Dayton kids access to high-quality […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Five Rivers MetroParks wants your input on park plans

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers MetroParks wants to get your input as it creates plans for two parks. According to a release, the plans are for Sugarcreek MetroPark in Bellbrook and Taylorsville MetroPark in Vandalia. The public is invited to share their thoughts about the future of these MetroParks during these open houses: Sugarcreek MetroPark open house […]
BELLBROOK, OH
WDTN

WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio

(WDTN) – WDTN is proud to partner with the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, Goodwill Easter Seals, The Drug Enforcement Agency and East End Services to air the one-hour special “WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio.” “WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio”Saturday, October 167-8 p.m. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, during a […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Missing Springfield woman found

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department has found a missing 74-year-old woman that went missing on Monday, October 11. Elizabeth Crum was last seen driving away from the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield at 6:56 p.m. on October 11. Crum has blond hair and blue eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Trunk Treat#Grace Free Store#Wgg
WDTN

ODH: delta surge plateaus but it’s ‘too soon to claim victory’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says the COVID-19 delta variant has plateaued but the number of new COVID cases still remains high. “It’s far too early for us to claim victory,” Dr. Vanderhoff said at Thursday’s ODH press conference. “We may not know the full impact of this surge […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
WDTN

Cedarville University expert believes supply chain shortage is due to lack of workforce

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Small businesses and restaurants across the country are suffering from widespread supply chain shortages. The Biden Administration announced Wednesday that Walmart, FedEx, and UPS will expand their efforts to help with the ongoing supply chain shortages caused by the pandemic. However, giant corporations could be leaving small businesses in the dust. Leaders […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

1K+
Followers
677
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy