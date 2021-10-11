Dayton charity collecting candy for Trunk & Treat event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace Free Store is collecting candy for its first Trunk and Treat event, the organization said in a post on Facebook.

From October 12 to October 22, WGG asks that you drop off wrapped candy between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday to Friday at 5505 North Dixie Drive in Dayton.

This candy will be handed out to children at a Trunk and Treat event held on Saturday, October 23 at 5505 North Dixie Drive, a post by WGG said. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., families will be able to enjoy treats as well as crafts and goats to pet.

WGG said youwill also be able to purchase feed for the goats, with all proceeds donated to With God’s Grace.