CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

China to set timetable, roadmap for carbon peak target - premier

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xBrT_0cNauT3x00

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will set a timetable and road map for meeting its target of having its carbon emissions peak by 2030, Chinese premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying by state media on Monday.

China needs to make arduous, long-term efforts to meet its carbon targets, Li said during a meeting of the National Energy Commission reviewing the country’s energy system planning from 2021 until 2025, state TV reported.

The government will correct “one-size-fits-all” practices of power cuts and production limits in some areas, state TV quoted Li as saying.

Comments / 1

Related
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
MilitaryTimes

Combined Russian and Chinese military power will approach, but not exceed US: report

The Sino-Russian relationship will continue to strengthen due to the continuation of U.S. policies towards those two nations, and that “aggregate Chinese and Russian power” will “continue to approach, but not exceed” U.S power through 2022, according to a new Rand Corp. report. The report’s authors describe the growing relationship...
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

China's power woes reveal a strategic weakness

New York [US], October 15 (ANI): China is facing an electricity crisis, forcing factories to reduce operations, power consumption, and leading to outright blackouts in some provinces, according to multiple media reports. China's electricity shortage is testing the nation's status as the world's capital for reliable manufacturing and exposing a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
batonrougenews.net

China uses digital technologies to cut carbon emissions in transportation

GUIYANG, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The rapid development of digital technologies is prompting a shift in China's traditional transportation industry. Achieving a fuel consumption of 27.75 liters per 100 km, Jiang Zhili, a 39-year-old truck driver from central China's Henan Province, was the runner-up in an online fuel-saving contest involving truck drivers.
TRAFFIC
albuquerqueexpress.com

Smart technologies help reshape coal mining industry in China

XI'AN, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- With a few clicks on a smartphone, a giant machine roared to life and coal briquettes began to be transported to the surface of the conveyor belts. "I can even control the conveyor and other equipment in the coal mine from home by using a management application on my phone," said 32-year-old Cai Jin at a spacious and illuminated work platform that is around 280 meters below ground at the Caojiatan Coal Mine, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadmap#Energy System#Chinese#State Tv
Tree Hugger

American Cement and Concrete Industry Releases Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality

The Portland Cement Association (PCA) represents the majority of cement and ready-mix concrete companies in the U.S., and it has a problem: making cement produces a lot of carbon dioxide (CO2). To deal with this, they have just issued the PCA Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality. They note: "The PCA Roadmap involves the entire value chain starting at the cement plant and extending through the entire lifecycle of the built environment to incorporate the circular economy."
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

China's central bank says Evergrande risks 'controllable'

China’s central bank said Friday that financial risks from China Evergrande Group’s debt problems are “controllable” and unlikely to spill over, amid growing investor concerns that the crisis could ripple through other developers.Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. The company has missed a third round of interest payments on its offshore bonds this week, spooking investors globally and sparking concern that other companies in the sector may also default on payments.“Of the total liabilities of Evergrande Group, financial liabilities are less than one-third. Creditors are also relatively dispersed, and individual financial institutions...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Japan, S Korea leaders look to deepen ties, despite strains

The leaders of Japan and South Korea spoke by phone on Friday, saying they would look to deepen ties in the face of regional security threats, despite badly strained bilateral relations.Although they share a key ally in the U.S. and common concerns over facing China, ties between Tokyo and Seoul have suffered over the legacy of Japan's World War II atrocities and disagreements over compensation for wartime Korean laborers during the Japanese occupation. Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, only spoke with Korean President Moon Jae-in after he'd spoken with a number of other world leaders, underlining chilly relations...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
AFP

EU says rift over with US on French submarines

A bitter transatlantic rift is over, the European Union's top diplomat declared Friday, a month after France was infuriated with the United States over losing a massive submarine contract in Australia. France last month recalled its ambassadors, accusing the United States of deceit and Australia of backstabbing, after Canberra scrapped a multi-billion-dollar contract for French conventional submarines.
MILITARY
The Independent

China's Shenzhou-13 spacecraft docks for 6-month mission

Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions. The spacecraft was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:23 a.m. Saturday and docked with the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong space station at 6:56 a.m., approximately six and a half hours later.The three astronauts entered the Tianhe space station core module at about 10 a.m.,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KREX

Taiwan tensions raise fears of US-China conflict in Asia

BANGKOK (AP) — After sending a record number of military aircraft to harass Taiwan over China’s National Day holiday, Beijing has toned down the saber-rattling but tensions remain high, with the rhetoric and reasoning behind the exercises unchanged. Experts agree a direct conflict is unlikely at the moment, but as the future of self-ruled Taiwan […]
POLITICS
rigzone.com

China Set to Cut Fuel Exports

China, Asia’s biggest oil refiner by capacity, is set to slash fuel exports as it keeps more supplies for domestic use amid a power crisis stemming from coal shortages. Outflows of oil products such as diesel and gasoline are expected to slip this month due to tighter balances nationwide, which have boosted retail prices and margins from local sales, according to local industry consultant JLC. This trend should continue through the fourth quarter, it said, with aviation fuel being the only exception.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

China crude oil imports decline between January and September

Crude oil imports into China fell by 6.8% over the first nine months of the year, to 387 million tons, according to customs data cited by Reuters. Natural gas imports, on the other hand, jumped by more than 22% over the period, to 89.85 million tons, the data also showed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy