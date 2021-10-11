Morton Arboretum’s longtime president will retire in 2022

The Morton Arboretum has announced that longtime president and CEO Gerard Donnelly is retiring, effective Sept. 30, 2022. The organization’s board of trustees has launched a search for his successor.

Donnelly, 66, has served in his role since 1990, more than three decades during which the west suburban arboretum doubled down on science and research and increased its attendance to record levels — thanks in part to special events such as “Troll Hunt” in 2018 and the addition of the wintertime “Illumination.”

As to the last of those accomplishments, Donnelly credits his staff for the nature park’s most public-facing programs.

“I have been lucky to work with such a great group of people,” he said.

Donnelly said he had been thinking about retiring earlier, perhaps after a nice round 30 years in 2020. But the Morton Arboretum will celebrate its centennial in 2022 and he said he didn’t want to miss that. And also, it must be mentioned, 2020 was anything but a typical year. Like all Chicago-area museums and cultural institutions, the arboretum closed to visitors in March due to the pandemic.

In his career as president, that was a dark moment, Donnelly said. Spring is usually a big season at the arboretum, both for visitors and behind the scenes tending to the grounds.

“Our staff is usually very busy at that time,” he said, and instead were sent home.

Pause was pressed on spring. But as an outdoor destination, the Morton Arboretum was also able to be the first such institution to reopen safely.

“We have the good fortune of having wide-open spaces, at the same time people were discovering it was really helpful to be outside among the trees,” Donnelly said.

Recent past aside, as strategic leader, Donnelly said both he and the arboretum take the long view (after all, organization’s mission is trees). According to the announcement, Donnelly helped lead the establishment of the Chicago Region Trees Initiative, a coalition of some 200 organizations working to improve the health of the regional forest. Donnelly also led the formation of the Center for Tree Science, bringing together researchers to address challenges facing trees.

Climate change will remain a top priority going forward. That will include trying to ensure the arboretum’s collection of trees are prepared, and steps to make the Morton Arboretum more environmentally sustainable, both for itself and as a model for the public.

“We’re trying to be climate ready,” he said.

