Daywatch: What a day for Chicago sports | Critical shortage of workers in Chicago-area schools | ‘New’ Ed Debevic’s diner experience among 8 restaurant openings

An extraordinary Sunday in Chicago sports started with a marathon , continued with the Sky’s Game 1 victory over the Mercury in the WNBA Finals, escalated with a Bears win in Las Vegas , and culminated in a wild White Sox playoff comeback to keep their season alive.
Here are Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts after the Bears combined a smothering defensive effort with the offensive line’s best performance to date as they defeated the Raiders 20-9.
And columnist Paul Sullivan recapped a memorable night on the South Side . Carlos Rodón prepares to start Game 4 of the ALDS on Monday afternoon against the Astros.
Beyond COVID-19, there’s another crisis emerging in Chicago-area schools: A critical shortage of workers
A critical shortage of essential school employees in Illinois and across the U.S. this fall — including a scarcity of substitute teachers, school nurses, bus drivers and food service workers — has hit a tipping point this month , nearly forcing officials at one of the state’s largest school districts to cancel classes recently.
Chicago Park District CEO Mike Kelly resigns on the same day Mayor Lori Lightfoot publicly calls for his ouster
Chicago Park District CEO Mike Kelly resigned Saturday , more than a year after he reportedly first learned about the wide-ranging sexual abuse allegations among lifeguards that would come to dominate the city agency.
In a text to the Tribune, Kelly forwarded a resignation letter he sent to Park District Board President Avis LaVelle on Saturday that said his departure was “effective immediately.”
- Two high-ranking managers suspended after probe of sexual misconduct by Chicago lifeguards; dozens more disciplined for other infractions
Public fight between Lightfoot, Foxx highlights frustration over violence and overshadows probe of West Side shootout
The brazen, midmorning shootout on an Austin street Oct. 1 that killed a 32-year-old man stunned the city and political leaders, piling onto existing worries over stubborn gun violence in Chicago. And the subsequent release of several people who were taken into custody afterward drew an immediate rebuke from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who turned to the media to sharply criticize both the Cook County state’s attorney’s office and her own chief of detectives.
But details of the case and Chicago’s current struggle to secure charges against those engaging in gun violence is far more complicated .
Allstate to sell Northbrook headquarters as more employees work from home
With 95% of its employees working remotely during the pandemic, insurance giant Allstate is selling its longtime Northbrook headquarters .
Allstate told employees that it is putting the sprawling north suburban campus on the market after 54 years. The company did not disclose plans for a future headquarters, or a potential asking price for its current one.
Just opened: ‘New’ Ed Debevic’s diner experience among 8 restaurant openings in Chicago and suburbs
If you’ve been longing for 1980s pop innocence, wrapped around 1950s nostalgia, then you’re in luck: Ed Debevic’s, the retro-themed diner, has been rebooted.
Lettuce Entertain You founder Rich Melman opened the original Ed’s in 1984. The flagship in Chicago closed in 2015. The new Ed’s , now owned by Bravo Restaurants, just opened in the Gold Coast on Oct. 1.
