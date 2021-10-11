CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked docs hint at Pixel Pass: a Google smartphone subscription

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are set to launch in a little over a week's time. We already have quite a few details about this phone, thanks to a mix of both official and leaked information and imagery – as well as price expectations. At the current time it looks like Google is stepping up its game to make its next Pixel a big success with its daringly different design, custom processor, attractive features, and competitive pricing all coming into view. Now there are some convincing rumours about a new way to buy the Google Pixel smartphones, which could help shift more of these signature devices than ever before.

hexus.net

