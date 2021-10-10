Playoff Frontrunner Piketon Trounces Conference Rival Adena

PIKETON, Ohio (WOUB) — Hoping to keep their undefeated streak alive, the Piketon Redstreaks went face to face and flag for flag with the Adena Warriors on Friday night, defeating them 51-20. Opening kickoff ensues as Adena starts with the ball. After a few plays, a long pass from quarterback Andrew Vickers to Clay Wilt, sets the Warriors up first and goal. Running back Nathan Dreitzler takes the ball into the end zone for the score and a completed two-point conversion puts the Warriors in the lead, 8-0.