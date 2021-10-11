CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Woman Charged in Fatal Collision with Bicyclists in Cortland County

By Kathy Whyte
 4 days ago
New York State Police say a Herkimer County woman is being charged in connection with a deadly collision involving a group of bicyclists in Cortland County. Authorities say 36-year-old Amber Suprunchik of Dolgville, New York is charged with felony leaving the scene of a fatal accident and evidence tampering as well a misdemeanor leaving the scene of an injury accident and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the June 15 hit-and-run on Route 26 in Cincinnatus that left one of the bicyclists in a group of four riders dead and another injured.

