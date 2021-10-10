CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waverly, OH

Wheelersburg Upsets Undefeated Waverly, Jumps to First Place in Southern Ohio Conference

By Adam Schlosser
WOUB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WOUB) — Waverly’s plans for an undefeated season were quickly spoiled on Friday night, as the Wheelersburg Pirates pulled off an upset in Gridiron Glory’s game of the week. The Tigers traveled down to Ed Miller Stadium and found themselves against a ferocious Pirates defense and an overwhelmingly loud home crowd. This was a highly anticipated matchup, after last year’s OT thriller allowed Waverly steal the conference title and handed Wheelersburg their first conference loss in 7 years.

woub.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Waverly, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Waverly, OH
Local
Ohio Football
City
Minford, OH
City
Wheelersburg, OH
Wheelersburg, OH
Sports
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Ohio#American Football#Wheelersburg Upsets#The Wheelersburg Pirates#Gridiron Glory#Tigers#Wheelersburg Qb Eli Jones
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy