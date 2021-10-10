Wheelersburg Upsets Undefeated Waverly, Jumps to First Place in Southern Ohio Conference

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WOUB) — Waverly’s plans for an undefeated season were quickly spoiled on Friday night, as the Wheelersburg Pirates pulled off an upset in Gridiron Glory’s game of the week. The Tigers traveled down to Ed Miller Stadium and found themselves against a ferocious Pirates defense and an overwhelmingly loud home crowd. This was a highly anticipated matchup, after last year’s OT thriller allowed Waverly steal the conference title and handed Wheelersburg their first conference loss in 7 years.