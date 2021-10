Thanks to a dominant second period, the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-1 Saturday in their preseason finale. The Wild opened the scoring early with a goal from Ryan Hartman less than three minutes into the game. Marc-André Fleury had to be sharp throughout the first as the Blackhawks were outshot 17-9, with a majority being quality scoring chances. Luckily, the Blackhawks’ offense came alive, producing two goals before the first period closed.

