Public Health

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

By Michael Martin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's important to know what COVID symptoms look like early on, so you can get tested, isolate, call your doctor for advice, or seek immediate medical attention if necessary. This is how COVID symptoms usually appear—whether you've been vaccinated or not, from mild cases to medical emergencies to "long COVID." Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
Sure Signs You've Had Delta, According to Doctors

The Delta variant was first reported over the summer, and it is reported to be worse and more contagious than COVID. Even vaccinated people are still likely to catch it. The symptoms of the Delta variant are similar to COVID, but there are some crucial differences. According to health experts, here are sure signs you have or had the Delta variant. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
People With Heart Trouble Usually Feel This First

It's a stark fact: After decades of awareness campaigns, heart disease is still the #1 killer of Americans. Prevention is key. So is recognizing the early signs of heart disease or a heart attack so immediate treatment is possible. These are the symptoms that people with heart trouble usually feel first, and you may not have heard about most of them. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
I'm a Virus Expert and Warn it's Dangerous Entering Here

As fall sets in, COVID cases are flattening nationwide, but the highly contagious Delta variant remains a concern; some states are seeing double-digit surges of the virus. What leisure activities is it wiser to avoid for now? "It depends on the prevalence of COVID in the local community," says Karen Jubanyik, MD, an associate professor of emergency medicine at Yale University School of Medicine and author of Beat the Coronavirus. "Where COVID is prevalent, I would avoid indoor, optional activities. It also depends on the vaccination rate in that community as well as the mask rules/adherence rates." She would not avoid necessary activities such as seeking medical attention or going to school with a mask.
Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again.

More than 44.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of them, over 715,000 have died. But what about the millions who lived? Have they fully recovered? According to new research, perhaps not. We often talk about the symptoms of a disease as the immediate impacts such as a […] The post Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Blood thinners prescribed before having COVID-19: Patients admitted to hospital less, Reduce deaths by half

The NIH has reported that many individuals with COVID-19 develop abnormal blood clots from high inflammation, which can lead to serious health complications and mortality. To find ways to decrease clotting related to COVID-19, researchers from the University of Minnesota and Basel University in Switzerland looked at reducing hospitalizations by using prescribed blood thinners.
Blood clot symptoms to look out for

In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there's good news: With proper care, it's preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.
1st reported case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children associated with COVID

DPHSS issued Physicians Advisory 2022-02, notifying all licensed physicians about the first reported physician-diagnosed case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). All healthcare providers on Guam are urged to be on alert for possible cases of MIS-C and to report them to DPHSS.
Delta variant floods headlines as long haul symptom parosmia, "covid smell", mystifies doctors as millions suffer.

Covid Smell affects millions, diminishing their quality of life.Photo by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels. With the Delta variant taking precedent in media, there is a silent disorder that is diminishing the quality of life for long haulers – making them more prone to depression and suicidal ideations. That disorder is parosmia. Youtuber Yara Elmjouie, a popular food vlogger, has recently highlighted some research of parosmia, or “Covid Smell”.
Half of COVID Survivors Have Symptoms Beyond 6 Months

Oct. 14, 2021 -- More than half of patients with COVID-19 still had symptoms 6 months after recovery, according to a major review of 57 studies and more than a quarter-million patients. The results show that long-haul COVID-19 is common and lasting and will require changes in how the health...
Sure Signs You've Already Had a COVID Infection

Coronavirus isn't just a life or death thing—it can debilitate you for months, even years, even after a mild case, by causing "Long COVID" or Post-Acute COVID Syndrome. Those who have this are called Long Haulers. "By definition," says Dr. Paul Bolin Jr., chair of internal medicine at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, "it is persistent symptoms beyond four weeks of onset of symptoms." Who can get it? Anyone. "The CDC just released a data set thinking that around 30% of all people who get COVID will have some long COVID symptoms that can be as mild as prolonged troubles with smell and taste to profound cardiovascular disability," said the doctor. "I've seen as high as 45% of patients who end up at the post-acute COVID center."
