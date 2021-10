Week 4 of the NFL brought the Pittsburgh Steelers their third straight loss Sunday when they lost 27-17 at the Green Bay Packers. Questions continue to pile up regarding the offense, specifically quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, whom the team decided to bring back for his 18th career season. Head coach Mike Tomlin is not happy with his team’s performance during this stretch — he wants more out of his team, a point he made that clear during his Sunday press conference.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO