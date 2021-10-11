CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania is the only state that doesn’t fund public defenders. That needs to change. | Opinion

By Christopher Welsh, For The Inquirer
inquirer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplex policy problems rarely have simple solutions. But when it comes to criminal justice reform in Pennsylvania, there is a simple solution that could have a direct, meaningful impact on the lives of the people — overwhelmingly poor, BIPOC — impacted by the criminal justice system every single day. This solution can reduce overincarceration, protect individuals against overaggressive police practices, and divert people from the criminal system.

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 33

abby
5d ago

Not sure why this opinion had to make it a race thing with BIPOC. Anyway, they repeatedly tell us how the prosecution has money and moat of us do not. Everyone knows that as well as they know a public defender often won't even see your case file until the day of court. The system is horrible. But why pay public defenders more - they aren't going to do any more?

Reply(5)
17
RODD TROUTMAN
5d ago

If it's comming from the government it's a scam an the system WILL NOT CHANGE but the politicians and lawyers will get richer with OUR TAX MONEY.

Reply(1)
11
Mr.un•a•pol•o•get•ic
4d ago

Simple solution people. Okay just hear me out. DON’T BREAK THE LAW. I know it’s a radical idea but it might just work. Those that want to cuss me lol are who I’m referring to 😂

Reply(3)
3
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
Reuters

NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NASA launched a first-of-its kind mission on Saturday to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids, two large clusters of space rocks that scientists believe are remnants of primordial material that formed the solar system's outer planets. The space probe, dubbed Lucy and packed inside a special cargo capsule,...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Defenders#Pennsylvania Constitution#Bipoc#The Supreme Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy