Pennsylvania is the only state that doesn’t fund public defenders. That needs to change. | Opinion
Complex policy problems rarely have simple solutions. But when it comes to criminal justice reform in Pennsylvania, there is a simple solution that could have a direct, meaningful impact on the lives of the people — overwhelmingly poor, BIPOC — impacted by the criminal justice system every single day. This solution can reduce overincarceration, protect individuals against overaggressive police practices, and divert people from the criminal system.www.inquirer.com
