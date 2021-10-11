CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panasonic 6K BS1H Lumix camera from $3,497

Panasonic has this month unveiled its new Lumix BS1H Full Frame Box Camera offering a compact mirrorless camera 14 professional features in a tiny form factor, such a as 24.2 megapixel Full-Frame MOS Sensor, up to 5.9K H.264/H.265/HEVC recording, 14+ stops of dynamic range and more. The compact form factor the c is suitable for amera drones, remote setups, and expandable for cine work as well as multi-camera broadcast work, and features a modular digital cinema camera design and a full-frame sensor.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

