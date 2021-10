NEW YORK — Takara Bio Europe said on Tuesday that it has received CE-IVD marking for an RT-qPCR-based test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. The Takara SARS-CoV-2 Direct PCR detection kit is designed to detect regions of the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid genes in nasopharyngeal or nasal swab samples, as well as crude saliva samples. It does not require RNA extraction and provides results within 60 minutes, the company said.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 10 DAYS AGO