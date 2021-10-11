CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Veteran Luis Pena Arrested On Misdemeanor Battery And Domestic Violence Charges

By Evan Wheeler
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC lightweight and The Ultimate Fighter 27 cast member, Luis Pena, was arrested on Saturday in Deerfield Beach, Florida on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and battery. MMA Junkie's Matthew Wells and Simon Samano were the first to report the news of Pena's arrest, confirming it with the Broward County...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Mother Turns In 13-Year-Old Son For Shooting At Hunts Point Playground

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 13-year-old faces attempted murder, assault and harassment charges after opening fire at a Bronx playground. It happened inside Hunts Point Playground just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Surveillance video shows the child, who appears to be holding a gun. Police say he got into an argument with another 13-year-old boy and shot him in the knee. Investigators said the boy ran from the scene with four other people. Police say the boy’s mother recognized him from the surveillance video and turned him in. The suspect has been released to his family’s custody pending his next court appearance.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ValleyCentral

Two charged with murder in Edinburg shooting

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and woman are facing charges for Thursday’s fatal shooting. A shooting near the intersection of Mojave Street and Mile 17 1/2 Road in Edinburg left a 24-year-old man dead on October 7. Edinburg PD investigators identified and arrested Miguel Angel Mujica Friday. The 36-year-old man was arrested at his […]
EDINBURG, TX
CBS Denver

Teenage Victim In Domestic Violence Shooting Dies, Infant Dropped By Suspect Expected To Survive

DENVER (CBS4) – The teenage juvenile victim in the deadly shooting on Girard Street in Denver earlier this week has died from her injuries. The other two victims, an infant who was reportedly dropped by the suspect and an adult male who was shot, are expected to survive. (credit: CBS) The Denver Police Department released this statement, “The Denver Police Department passes our condolences to all parties involved and pleads that anyone who is experiencing intimate partner violence or may be a perpetrator to reach out for help.” (credit: CBS) Officers rushed to the 10000 block of East Girard Street, just north of Kennedy Golf Course about 11:35 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers found the three victims in addition to a deceased adult male who investigators determined is the suspect in the shooting. (credit: CBS) The Denver Police Department said that October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and that this incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers of domestic violence.
DENVER, CO
foxsanantonio.com

Elderly man charged with indecency with a child

BEXAR COUNTY -- A man is being held at the Bexar County Jail for inappropriately touching a child, according to court records. Ricardo Diaz, 74, is charged with Indecency with a Child, a second-degree felony. Court records reveal Diaz was charged after allegedly inappropriately touching a young girl on two...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Pena
CBS New York

NYPD Officer Yvonne Wu, Accused Of Shooting Ex And Killing Ex’s Girlfriend, Facing Murder Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is facing murder charges after an apparent love triangle turned deadly. Police said 31-year-old Yvonne Wu, a five-year veteran of the force, was lying in wait at her ex-girlfriend’s home in Brooklyn when she shot her ex and the ex’s new lover, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported Thursday. New video shows the chaos triggered when police say a scorned lover snapped. “It was two shots and I have never ever in all the years I’ve lived here in my life seen anything like this,” neighbor Pat Santi said. Cellphone video shows Wu being frisked by fellow police officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nwestiowa.com

Driver refuses to sign ticket, arrested

ASHTON—A 51-year-old Lincoln, NE, man was arrested about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, near Ashton on charges of interference with official acts, improper lane change and failure to yield half of the roadway. The arrest of Wiyual Gony Ruach stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Toyota Prius for traffic...
ASHTON, IA
CBS Philly

Video Shows Arrest Of Brandon Freyre, The University Of Delaware Student Accused Of Attacking Ex-Girlfriend

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — CBS3 is getting a look at the arrest of University of Delaware student Brandon Freyre, the 20-year-old who is accused of assaulting and choking his ex-girlfriend. The photos show Freyre being taken away in handcuffs. The entire cellphone video shows him walking away with authorities. Freyre is accused of assaulting, spray-painting, and choking his ex-girlfriend at his off-campus apartment last weekend. Court documents revealed he also pushed her down a flight of stairs. At one point, documents said Freyre locked the victim in a room and said he would kill her so the police couldn’t ruin his life. Investigators said the attack stemmed from Freyre being angry that she attended a different fraternity’s party. His roommates were there at the time of the assault. Both Freyre and the victim are students at the university. The University of Delaware suspended Freyre and banned him from campus, and he is also no longer a member of the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity. The school said he could be expelled if convicted. Students protested the university’s reaction Wednesday, demanding Freyre be expelled immediately, more transparency on the matter, and extensive domestic violence education. The protests have been happening since earlier this week.
NEWARK, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Boxing#Combat#Broward Sheriff#Ufc Vegas 24#Mma
New York Post

Ex-UFC star Chuck Liddell arrested for alleged domestic violence incident

UFC legend Chuck Liddell was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday after an alleged domestic violence incident at his home, police said. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said they received a call from Liddell’s home in the Hidden Hills area of the city early Monday morning, according to FOX 11. Authorities said responding officers determined Liddell and his wife had been involved in some kind of physical incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

UFC legend Chuck Liddell charged with domestic battery in Los Angeles

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell has been charged and arrested for domestic battery following an incident at his home on Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Authorities noted that Liddell and his wife had been involved in a physical altercation prior to their arrival. "Upon...
UFC
Click10.com

UFC fighter Luis Pena arrested in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – UFC lightweight fighter Luis Pena was arrested on Saturday in Broward County. According to records, the 28-year-old is facing felony charges of domestic violence and battery. This is the second time this year that Pena was arrested in South Florida. He made an appearance in bond...
UFC
Sherdog

Luis Pena Allegedly Hit Girlfriend, Other Woman During Domestic Violence Incident

More details have emerged regarding the the latest arrest of UFC talent Luis Pena. Pena was arrested this past Saturday in Deerfield Beach, Fla. on charges of domestic violence and battery. According to a probable cause affadavit obtained by ESPN, Pena is accused of hitting his girlfirend with a closed fist “multiple times.” Pena allegedly continued to strike his girlfriend while she was on the ground, and the woman also suffered abrasions on her left wrist and a bite mark near her left knee.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
18K+
Post
857K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy