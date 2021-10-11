CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Man dies in fall from 14th floor of uptown Dallas apartment tower

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeSyG_0cNasR5F00
Man falls from 14th floor of an Uptown Dallas apartment tower Photo credit GettyImages

Dallas police still cannot say why a man plummeted 14 floors to his death in Uptown over the weekend.

On Sunday morning Dallas Police say the man's body was found on the sidewalk outside the M-Line Tower Apartments near Oak Grove Avenue and Bowen, just across from the historic Greenway Cemetery.

Police determined the unidentified man fell from a 14th floor balcony. They believe it was an accident.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRLD News Radio

One person wounded in east Fort Worth apartment shooting

One person has been shot at an east Fort Worth apartment complex. Last night, just before 9:45, a 911 caller told police there was gunfire at Lofton Place, an apartment complex on Eastchase Parkway just south of I-30. The caller also heard a car speeding out of the parking lot after the gunshots but there's been no description.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KRLD News Radio

Psychiatric exam ordered for Dallas man accused of killing entire family

A psychiatric exam has been ordered for a Dallas man who is accused of killing his entire family because they woke him up from a nap. 58-year-old James Lee Webb, also known as James Lee Manning according to the Dallas County Jail, is facing capital murder charges for the shooting deaths of his wife, Victoria Bunton, and two children a year ago. Police say the mother and two teenagers had been arguing loudly and that Webb was trying to sleep off a headache.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Oak Grove#Accident
KRLD News Radio

Dallas man pleads guilty to 2020 murder

Police called him a one-man-crime-spree. Now 20-year-old Frank Cortez of Dallas has pleaded guilty to an hour-long rampage in Pleasant Grove last year. Cortez killed one, injured three, and carried out five other offenses at a gas station on Lake June Road. Cortez killed a man who was trying to break up a fight between two women and then he pistoled one of the women who had been fighting.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRLD News Radio

Man jailed in south Oak Cliff shooting death

A man is locked up in Dallas where a woman was shot to death yesterday. The victim was found already dead at home on Alabama Street in South Oak Cliff. Detectives determined the victim was in a disturbance with another woman before she was shot. The investigation led to a...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Body found under bridge in Haltom City overnight

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will have to identify the body found under a bridge in Haltom City overnight. Just after 3 a.m. police reported the remains were found near Loop 820 and Denton Highway. At this point, investigators don't know how the person died. The police presence created quite...
HALTOM CITY, TX
KRLD News Radio

18-year-old fatally shot in Dallas apartment

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in a Dallas apartment on Monday morning. Police say they received a shooting call at 12:19 a.m. Upon arrival at the Canterbury Crossing Apartments at 10500 Lake June Road, officers found the victim, Christen Ade Heath, lying on the floor having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on location by Dallas Fire-Rescue.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Shoplifters wanted by Fort Worth police identified

Fort Worth police say they have identified two rather brazen shoplifters who were seen on security video rolling a basket of merchandise out of a southwest Fort Worth Walmart. Last month, in the middle of a Saturday afternoon, the two suspects, a man and a woman, were seen leaving the store with a cart loaded with electronics.
FORT WORTH, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy