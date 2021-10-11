Man dies in fall from 14th floor of uptown Dallas apartment tower

Man falls from 14th floor of an Uptown Dallas apartment tower Photo credit GettyImages

Dallas police still cannot say why a man plummeted 14 floors to his death in Uptown over the weekend.

On Sunday morning Dallas Police say the man's body was found on the sidewalk outside the M-Line Tower Apartments near Oak Grove Avenue and Bowen, just across from the historic Greenway Cemetery.

Police determined the unidentified man fell from a 14th floor balcony. They believe it was an accident.

