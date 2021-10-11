Man dies in fall from 14th floor of uptown Dallas apartment tower
Dallas police still cannot say why a man plummeted 14 floors to his death in Uptown over the weekend.
On Sunday morning Dallas Police say the man's body was found on the sidewalk outside the M-Line Tower Apartments near Oak Grove Avenue and Bowen, just across from the historic Greenway Cemetery.
Police determined the unidentified man fell from a 14th floor balcony. They believe it was an accident.
