Business: Goldman Sachs lowers US economic growth

Goldman Sachs has trimmed its U.S. economic growth target for 2021 to 5.6% from 5.7%, and its 2022 gross domestic product projection to 4% from 4.4%. Goldman cites an expected decline in fiscal support through the end of next year and a more delayed recovery in consumer spending than previously expected.

Target is promising customers it will offer the best value gifts this holiday season. The retailer has launched a "Holiday Price Match Guarantee" program as it works to gain an edge over competitors. Through Dec. 24, you’ll be able to request a price adjustment on all items purchased at Target. Target will also continue to match select competitors’ pricing within two weeks of any purchase.

The world’s largest retailer and largest streaming service are teaming up. Walmart says it has launched a Netflix Hub that will sell products from Netflix shows such as Stranger Thingsaction figures and Squid Game apparel.