Business: Goldman Sachs lowers US economic growth

By Jennifer Kushinka
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago
Goldman Sachs has trimmed its U.S. economic growth target for 2021 to 5.6% from 5.7%, and its 2022 gross domestic product projection to 4% from 4.4%. Goldman cites an expected decline in fiscal support through the end of next year and a more delayed recovery in consumer spending than previously expected.

Target is promising customers it will offer the best value gifts this holiday season. The retailer has launched a "Holiday Price Match Guarantee" program as it works to gain an edge over competitors. Through Dec. 24, you’ll be able to request a price adjustment on all items purchased at Target. Target will also continue to match select competitors’ pricing within two weeks of any purchase.

The world’s largest retailer and largest streaming service are teaming up. Walmart says it has launched a Netflix Hub that will sell products from Netflix shows such as Stranger Thingsaction figures and Squid Game apparel.

MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs beats Wall Street target as investment banking revenue jumps

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.28 billion, or $14.93 a share, compared to $3.23 billion, or $8.98 a share, in the year-ago period. Net revenue increased to $13.6 billion from $10.8 billion. Net interest income climbed to $1.56 billion from $1.08 billion. Goldman Sachs was expected to earn $10.14 a share on revenue of $11.72 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Goldman's investment banking unit nearly doubled its revenue to $3.55 billion from $1.93 billion. CEO David Solomon said the firm "saw strong operating performance" and that its "opportunity set continues to be attractive across all of our businesses." Goldman Sachs shares are up 48.3% so far this year, compared to an increase of 18.2% by the S&P 500 and a rise of 38% by the KBW Bank Index .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
stockxpo.com

Goldman Sachs Profit Rises on Deal Bonanza

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported higher profit and revenue in the third quarter, benefiting from a bevy of deals. The Wall Street bank on Friday said profit jumped 60% to $5.38 billion, or $14.93 a share. That exceeded the $10.14 a share expected by analysts polled by FactSet. Revenue was up 26% to $13.61 billion. That beat the $11.72 billion expected by analysts.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
talesbuzz.com

Goldman Sachs profit surges amid flurry of dealmaking

Goldman Sachs reported a 66-percent surge in third-quarter earnings that swept past expectations on Friday, as Wall Street’s biggest investment bank rode a record wave of M&A activity that has also boosted profit for other big US banks. The Wall Street giant headed by Chief Executive David Solomon, which generates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts.com

Goldman Sachs’ Consumer Banking Revenues Surge 17%

Beyond investment banking, beyond the trading revenues, Goldman Sachs' latest quarterly results reflect continued traction in consumer banking – and, through its Marcus unit, consumer banking done digitally. In terms of the headline numbers, the company said that consolidated revenues were up 26% year over year to $13.6 billion, which...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Target#Netflix Hub
stockxpo.com

Goldman Sachs Has the Recipe for Long-Term Gains

As the autumnal poem goes, nothing gold can stay. Except maybe Goldman Sachs GS 3.27% shares. While big commercial banks have been getting huge earnings uplifts from releases of loan-loss reserves, that is not as much the case for Goldman Sachs, which isn’t a lender to the same degree. Instead, what is extraordinary for Goldman right now is just how much money it is making in Wall Street businesses such as merger-and-acquisition advising, a bigger contributor for the bank than many peers. Revenues in financial advisory more than tripled in the third quarter from a year ago. Over the first three quarters of the year, they doubled from a year earlier.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Goldman Sachs cashes in on M&A wave to cap stellar quarter for US banks

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Oct 15): Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Friday reported a 66% surge in third-quarter profit that smashed expectations, as Wall Street's biggest investment bank rode a record wave of M&A activity and initial public offerings. The bank posted profits of US$5.28 billion up from US$3.23 billion a year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Goldman Sachs Joins the Financials on the Upside

Goldman Sachs (GS) reported a "blow out" quarter and the stock is trading higher. Let's see what that is doing for the charts. In this daily bar of GS, below, we can see that prices made a small gap to the upside and rallied back above the 50-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is turning up and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator crosses to a cover shorts buy signal and is not far below the zero line for an outright buy signal.
STOCKS
Front Office Sports

Goldman Sachs' Year: Record Earnings and Sports Transactions

Goldman Sachs exceeded analyst expectations with its latest earnings report on Friday. The financial services firm generated $13.61 billion in revenue in Q3 2021, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $11.68 billion. Goldman Sachs has generated $46.7 billion in revenue through three quarters, which makes 2021 the best year in its history after only nine months.
NFL
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Group's Earnings Outlook

GS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-10-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Goldman Sachs Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $10.15. Goldman Sachs Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) The notes do not bear interest. The notes will mature on the stated maturity date (October 12, 2023) unless they are automatically called on the call observation date (October 21, 2022). Your notes will be automatically called on the call observation date if the closing level of the EURO STOXX 50® Index on such date is equal to or greater than the initial index level of 4,073.29, resulting in a payment on the call payment date (October 26, 2022) for each $1,000 face amount of your notes equal to $1,124.
MARKETS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Goldman Sachs Gears Up for This Week's Earnings

Bank name Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is getting ready for its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, due out before the open on Friday, October 15. Yesterday, the company entered the spotlight after lowering its forecast for the U.S. economy. The major bank expects an expansion of 4% in 2022, which is down from its previous 4.4%.
STOCKS
