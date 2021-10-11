CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WTKR News 3

45-year-old woman of Chesapeake killed in fatal car accident

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxEeb_0cNasINw00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle around 10 p.m. on October, 8, 2021.

Police officers responded to the 700 block of Battlefield Blvd. at 10:05 p.m. and found the woman dead.

Officials say that she, 45-year-old Spring Jacobs, was killed on impact.

As of October 11, 2021, there are no charges pending.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM , or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.

Comments / 8

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chesapeake#Traffic Accident##P3tips Com
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy