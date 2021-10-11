45-year-old woman of Chesapeake killed in fatal car accident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle around 10 p.m. on October, 8, 2021.

Police officers responded to the 700 block of Battlefield Blvd. at 10:05 p.m. and found the woman dead.

Officials say that she, 45-year-old Spring Jacobs, was killed on impact.

As of October 11, 2021, there are no charges pending.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM , or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.