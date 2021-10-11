CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeFi Technologies Inc. Featured In Syndicated Broadcast Covering Expansion Of Management Team To Support Growth In European And Global Markets

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF), a digital asset investment firm bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio ("NNA"), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers DeFi Technologies' recent announcement detailing the expansion of its management team.

To hear the audio production, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/BI0rY

To read the original press release, visit: https://nnw.fm/f4w0A

Per the news release, Russell Starr, Executive Chairman of DeFi Technologies, will assume the role of CEO; Diana Biggs, previously CEO of Valour Inc., will be the company's Chief Strategy Officer; and Johan Wattenstrom, Co-founder and Director of Valour, will serve as the company's COO.

Since the start of 2021, DeFi Technologies has completed the acquisition of Valour Inc., an issuer of digital asset Exchange-Traded Products ("ETPs"); introduced its DeFi Venture portfolio; and established its DeFi Governance business. Given the tremendous rise in interest and activity in the decentralized finance ecosystem, the expansion of DeFi Technologies' executive team will allow the company to accelerate its growth trajectory further, with an aim to increase its global reach, build new partnerships and add lines of business.

"DeFi Technologies began with the vision of giving public markets investors early exposure to what I believe is the next wave of financial innovation. When I first joined as CEO, I could have only dreamt of where we are today," Wouter Witvoet, President of DeFi Technologies, stated in the news release. "By expanding the management team with Johan and Diana, we have two seasoned professionals who will help grow our footprint in Europe in our asset management business and globally in DeFi Governance and Ventures. I am also thrilled that Russell Starr has agreed to come on board as CEO. Russell is an experienced capital markets professional who can carry the DeFi message to investors."

About DeFi Technologies Inc.

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a digital asset investment firm bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Its mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies and the future of finance. The company believes that decentralized technologies lie at the heart of financial innovation. On behalf of its shareholders and investors, DeFi Technologies identifies opportunities and areas of innovation, and builds and invests in new technologies and ventures in order to provide diversified exposure across decentralized finance. As a trusted partner for its clients and investors, the company provides industry-leading products and top-quality research and education in this fast-growing space. For more information, visit the company's website at www.DeFi.tech

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio ("NNA"), one of 50+ brands within IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and AudioPressRelease ("APR") productions. These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NNA can assist by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, while bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. IBN is where news, content and information converge. IBN is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, IBN has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the IBN website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

