Following last year’s debut of the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, Ford has now unleashed the GT that, like its namesake muscle-car counterpart, offers more power and track-inspired performance. Despite protests from some hardcore fans that “this isn’t a Mustang,” the Mach-E GT (starting at $59,995) brings more attitude and edge to a vehicle that designers and engineers honed for the present-day customer who needs sport-utility functionality, but doesn’t want to burn gas. The GT version uses the extended battery pack from the standard Mach-E and the larger motor on both axles (found only on the rear of the latter vehicle) for...

