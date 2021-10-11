CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Budee™ Unveils New Shoppable Cannabis Delivery App For Apple

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven by Stem (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the " Company" or " Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home™ (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, today announced that Budee™, its e-commerce cannabis delivery platform and service, has launched the Budee Cannabis Delivery app, which is available for download in the Apple App ("app") store now. Download the app HERE.

Now available through Apple's App store, Budee's 173,000 loyal customers can purchase from its wide-ranging selection and track orders to their doorstep with an intuitive app-based shopping experience. The Budee app improves the cannabis delivery customer experience by streamlining customer interactions into a single easy-to-use app interface. Additionally, customers installing Budee's app can take advantage of personalized, unique deals and discounts. With 113 million iPhone users in the U.S. second only to Android users*, the Apple App Store provides great access for Budee to engage with new customers in all key markets.

Budee's marketplace app features an extensive, curated product assortment of flower, pre-roll, concentrates, edibles, and accessories. Its ease of use and hybrid distribution model increases customer satisfaction, as local express product availability is optimized with trained Budee employees poised to deliver straight from their stocked vehicles in under 60 minutes to 92% of California's population, with special orders coming from one of Budee's distribution center hubs accommodating the customer's preferred schedule. Budee's recent launch in Portland, Oregon is gaining recognition for its localized approach to servicing the cannabis community and is being expanded throughout the state.

Other unique Budee app features are:

  • Seamless Purchase Experience: Budee offers attractive pricing and enticing promotions across Budee's curated product line straight from its delivery hub without the need for a retail storefront.
  • Complete In-App Cannabis E-Commerce Shopping: Engaging e-commerce shopping experience, with user registration, ID verification, product selection, delivery time selection, payment, and order tracking integrated into the Budee app.
  • Special and Exclusive Deals, Products deals & promotions: Customers installing the Budee app can take advantage of real-time brand specials not available anywhere else, with programs designed to reward retention and repeat purchase.
  • Expedited customer service: Through the app, customers can communicate with their Budee driver faster and easier for a smoother, more compliant delivery process.
  • On-Time Delivery: All orders arrive and are delivered by a company employee that the consumer can recognize, devoted to local delivery with friendliness and discretion.

"The addition of the Budee app to Apple's App Store is a significant milestone for our Company and for the industry as a whole. We are ready and excited to expand our technological leadership to the 65% of our customers who have an iPhone as well as new customers enthused to have our great assortment and personalized service, who can now seamlessly and confidentially purchase cannabis products through their mobile device in our markets," commented Adam Berk, CEO of Stem. "We continue to focus on improving customer experience and have launched our Budee app across our current footprint in California and Oregon to facilitate new customer acquisition and service excellence. As we continue to execute on our Farm-to-Home delivery strategy and expand operations to other parts of the U.S., Apple's app store platform will accelerate our market penetration and drive customer acquisition," Berk concluded.

Budee will be expanding into new markets in late 2021 and throughout 2022 with its proven ability to exceed customer expectations without relying on non-company retail locations.

*Statista.com, 3/31/21

About Stem Holdings, Inc.Stem Holdings is a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations throughout the United States. Stem's family of award-winning brands includes TJ's Gardens™, TravisxJames™, and Yerba Buena™ flower and extracts; Cannavore™ edible confections; Doseology™, a CBD mass-market brand launching in late 2021; as well as DaaS brands Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ through the acquisition of Driven Deliveries. Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ e-commerce platforms provide direct-to consumer proprietary logistics and an omnichannel UX (user experience)/CX (customer experience).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking InformationThis press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the management of Stem with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding expectations around the expansion of the Budee app into new markets and expected results therefrom. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the management of Stem's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Stem believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; construction delays; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies, properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business plans; political risk; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Stem and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Stem has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Stem does not assume any obligation to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transactions described in this news release or has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Stem HoldingsInvestor Relations Contact:KCSA Strategic CommunicationsValter Pinto or Rory Rumore+1 212.896.1254 / 347.237.9998 valter@kcsa.com / rrumore@kcsa.com

Media Contact:Mauria BettsDirector of Branding and Public Relations971.266.1908 mauria@stemholdings.com

Comments / 0

Related
The New Yorker

The Fight to Rein in Delivery Apps

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the business model of food-delivery apps went largely unconsidered by the diners who relied on them for midday kale salads and late-night taco feasts. Platforms such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub often charged restaurants commissions of up to thirty per cent per order, and they were evasive about how (and how much) their couriers were compensated. But for most restaurants delivery comprised only a fraction of total sales. Then the COVID-19 pandemic turned virtually all restaurants into takeout-and-delivery-only businesses, and the brutal economics of the delivery apps became a matter of life-or-death urgency, for both the restaurants selling food and the couriers delivering it.
CELL PHONES
iclarified.com

Apple Adds New Metrics in App Analytics

Apple has announced new metrics for developers in App Analytics. App Analytics in App Store Connect helps you see how people discover and engage with your app. Now you can view powerful new transaction metrics, including redownloads, total downloads, proceeds, pre-orders, and updates. Each metric can be displayed by territory, source type, device, and more, helping you understand what drives your app's growth and success.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
9to5Mac

Paddle unveils ‘first alternative’ to Apple’s App Store In-App Purchase system following Epic ruling

Even though the Epic vs. Apple case is likely far from over, software revenue platform Paddle is looking to get in on the fallout early. Following Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ ruling last month that Apple must allow App Store developers to redirect users to other payment systems, Paddle has announced what it is marketing as “the industry’s first alternative In-App Purchasing system for iOS.”
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Recommended Reading: Restaurants vs. food delivery apps

The pandemic has intensified the fight between food delivery apps and restaurants. High commissions and courier compensation are key issues, but now that these services have become an essential part of most restaurants' business these days, regulation or a massive update to the delivery app model is well overdue. Facebook...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple promotes Apple Music, Apple Arcade in iOS Settings app

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple device users who purchased a newiPhone 13, or who recently upgraded to the latest iOS 15 release, are seeing static Settings menu options advertising for first-party services Apple Music and Apple Arcade.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Delivery#Stem Holdings#Stmh#Daas#The Apple App Store
Macdaily News

Apple unveils new resources for elementary school coding and inclusive app design

Apple is unveiling new coding resources for elementary school students and educators, including a new activity guide, Everyone Can Code Early Learners, that extends its coding curriculum resources from kindergarten to college. Educators can also try Apple’s new one-hour Inclusive App Design activity to introduce students to the world of coding and app development. In addition, updates to the popular Schoolwork app include support for exit tickets and enable educators to use the app on their personal devices.
EDUCATION
arcamax.com

Another Weed Delivery App Lands On Apple Store

Customers in California and Oregon can choose between an extensive, curated product assortment of flower, pre-roll, concentrates, edibles and accessories available on Budee’s marketplace app. Stem Holdings, Inc., which is doing business as Driven by Stem, announced Monday that Budee, its e-commerce cannabis delivery platform and service, has launched the...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
protocol.com

Apple fights for the App Store

Good morning! This Monday, Apple gives an inch while others take a mile, Google's Big Moments is breaking news with a twist, and Apple's expanding in Los Angeles. If big changes are coming to Apple and the App Store (and to be clear, that's still a big if), it's increasingly clear that they're not coming all at once. Instead, it'll come in increments: a South Korean payments law here, a Japanese investigation there, a concession to developers over there.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

What Is the Best Food Delivery App to Work For?

Ever wanted to deliver food on the side or as a full-time job? It’s a great way to make money and, unlike traditional jobs, you can get paid in just one day. Food delivery is also a great gig if you’re a college student or new to town. Buy what food delivery app is the best to work for?
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Air Partner Unveils New App for JetCard Membership Program Featuring Online Booking System, 24/7 Access, & More

The global leader in private aviation announces new app for members of its exclusive JetCard program. Air Partner, world-leading global aviation services group offering aircraft Charter, Safety & Security training, and consulting solutions, today announced the launch of its new mobile app for members of the exclusive JetCard program. Available for iPhone and Android users, the JetCard by Air Partner app allows members to conveniently access their account details and begin the booking process via smart phone. With 24/7 access to the app, members can price, plan, and submit booking requests for trips as well as view statements online and trip history at any time.
CELL PHONES
investorideas.com

Company Releases iOS-Based App for Cannabis Purchase and Delivery

October 15, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) The potential is "enormous" for Stem Holdings Inc. dba Driven By Stem's new app, Budee Cannabis Delivery, given it is available in the Apple App Store, a Noble Capital Markets report noted. In an Oct. 13 research note, Noble Capital Markets analyst Joe Gomes. reported...
CELL PHONES
Fortune

Apple will unveil the new MacBook Pro on Oct. 18

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Apple Inc. has set the date for a media event to unveil the first redesign to its MacBook Pro laptop in five years: Oct. 18. The event, which was announced with the tagline “Unleashed,” will...
TECHNOLOGY
iclarified.com

Apple Expected to Unveil New AirPods 3 at 'Unleashed' Event

----- It's rumored that AirPods 3 will look similar to AirPods Pro but may not have key features like noise cancellation and transparency mode. Currently, Amazon has all three AirPods models discounted... ● AirPods Pro - $199 ($50 off) ● AirPods with Wireless Charging Case - $159.98 ($39.02 off) ●...
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy