Quotient Teams Up With Hy-Vee And Mondelēz International For Path To Purchase Institute's Retail Media In Action Event

By Business Wire
 4 days ago

Quotient (QUOT) - Get Quotient Technology Incorporated Report, the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced that they will join two customers - Midwest supermarket chain, Hy-Vee and multinational snack company, Mondelēz International - for speaking sessions as part of Path to Purchase Institute's Retail Media In Action event. The event features retail media experts who will educate attendees on how to best build shopper engagement and sales into 2022.

The first session, titled, "Innovating with Hy-Vee: Omnichannel and Retail Media" will include Matt Krepsik, Chief Technology Officer at Quotient, and Joe Hammond, Group Vice President of Brand Strategy and Insights at Hy-Vee, Inc. The executives will discuss Hy-Vee's current and future endeavors across both retail media and omnichannel marketing. The session will take place on Tuesday, October 12 at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time. As part of this session, attendees will learn:

  • How Hy-Vee's unconventional approach to retail enables them to successfully and nimbly test and learn new programs, lean on technology to innovate and drive sales while keeping consumers happy and loyal
  • What role measurement plays in planning and how it serves as the key to unlocking powerful Retail Media data and insights
  • How Hy-Vee is bridging the physical into the digital - the new tools they're using now to harness true omnichannel

The second session, titled, "The Mondelez Journey: Driving Performance Through Innovation" with Quotient and Mondelēz International will look at how the snacking company is embracing shoppers in new ways, reaching them close to the point of purchase and focused on measurement. Rebecca Poolman, General Manager of Strategic Accounts at Quotient will be joined by Yolanda Angula, Director of Customer Marketing at Mondelēz International and Stephen McGowan, RVP of Shopper Activation & Strategic Partnerships at Mondelēz International. The session will take place on Tuesday, October 12 at 1:55 p.m. Eastern Time. As part of this session, attendees will gain insights into:

  • How being open to testing, learning, moving fast (and moving on) is more important than ever. Those hesitant to try new performance-based capabilities - like Digital Out-of-Home or Promotion Amplification - often miss out on new opportunities that can greatly elevate your marketing programs and overall ROI
  • Choosing the right partners with the depth of infrastructure and expertise to deliver on KPI's, and why these aren't relationships that are built overnight
  • How innovation in media and measurement are paving new, exciting frontiers. The ability to bridge the physical and digital worlds across the path to purchase is here and measuring impact is powerful and instrumental to future success

To learn more about Path to Purchase Institute's Retail Media In Action event, visit: https://www.retailmediainaction.com.

About Quotient

Quotient (QUOT) - Get Quotient Technology Incorporated Report is the leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Our omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT and has offices in California, Cincinnati, New York, Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient is the registered trademark of Quotient Technology Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $11 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America's Top 5 favorite grocery stores. The company's more than 90,000 employees provide "A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle" to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit http://www.mondelezinternational.com/ or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005046/en/

