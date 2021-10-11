MyQ® Connected Garage Now Available Through Apple CarPlay® On Select Mitsubishi Outlander And Eclipse Cross Vehicles

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Outlander and Eclipse Cross drivers with the My Mitsubishi Connect app and a myQ Connected Garage can now seamlessly transition garage control to their in-vehicle touch screen using Apple CarPlay®. Available in select 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander and select 2018 and newer Eclipse Cross vehicles, Mitsubishi Motors is the first manufacturer to offer the ability to open or close home garage doors directly from a car's in-dash touchscreen - anytime, from anywhere.

"Mitsubishi drivers expect modern, convenient, connected in-car experiences, and in-dash, touchscreen garage control is one way we deliver on that," said Cason Grover, Director of Product Planning, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. "Expanding access to this feature, allowing more Mitsubishi drivers the ability to secure their garage doors - whenever, wherever, and regardless of whether they prefer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto - is a win for everyone."

Chamberlain Group, a global leader in access control solutions with its LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® garage door opener brands and myQ technology, originally launched myQ in 2011 to answer the often-thought question - "Did I remember to close the garage door?" Today, millions of homeowners use the myQ app to control, secure and monitor their garage from their smartphone.

"Our myQ customers have been asking for a smarter, safer way to use their phone in the car. By integrating myQ functionality into the My Mitsubishi Connect app, drivers can seamlessly transition garage control to their in-vehicle touch screen using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto," said James Trainor, Vice President General Manager of Automotive for Chamberlain Group. "Bringing the capabilities of myQ smart garage control into the vehicle's in-dash touchscreen is a natural extension of our technology that allows drivers to safely open and close their garage door from wherever they are on their journey, without the need to interact with their phone while driving."

To get started, Mitsubishi drivers can link their myQ account to their My Mitsubishi Connect account through their smartphone. Drivers who do not have a myQ account can select "Purchase myQ Controller," within the myQ Mitsubishi Connect App, to receive a discounted myQ Smart Garage™ Control hub, when they add the myQ Connected Garage service to their My Mitsubishi Connect app. The myQ Smart Garage Control hub is easy to install and works with all leading brands of garage door openers.

For more information on My Mitsubishi Connect and myQ Connected Garage, visit myQ.com/Mitsubishi.

About Chamberlain Group Chamberlain Group is a global leader in smart access solutions across residential and commercial properties. Our prominent brands LiftMaster®, Chamberlain®, Merlin® and Grifco® are found in millions of residential and commercial access applications across the globe. Our innovative products and partnerships, powered by our myQ® smart ecosystem, provide customers with smart access solutions to move safely through garages, homes, communities, businesses and storage facilities. Chamberlain Group pioneered vehicle-to-home connectivity through patented technology aboard hundreds of millions of vehicles. Chamberlain Group includes Controlled Products Systems Group, a leading wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S., and Systems, LLC, one of North America's leading dock leveler manufacturers. Further information is available @ www.chamberlaingroup.com. Follow Chamberlain Group on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality study. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

DisclaimersApple CarPlay®, Siri®, and Apple Music® are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. iPhone is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc. Android™, Android Auto™, Google™, Google Play™, Google Maps™, Google Assistant™, and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Distracted driving is dangerous. Restrict use of connected devices to safe times and always exercise caution so your full attention is given to vehicle operation.

