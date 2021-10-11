CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyQ® Connected Garage Now Available Through Apple CarPlay® On Select Mitsubishi Outlander And Eclipse Cross Vehicles

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Outlander and Eclipse Cross drivers with the My Mitsubishi Connect app and a myQ Connected Garage can now seamlessly transition garage control to their in-vehicle touch screen using Apple CarPlay®. Available in select 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander and select 2018 and newer Eclipse Cross vehicles, Mitsubishi Motors is the first manufacturer to offer the ability to open or close home garage doors directly from a car's in-dash touchscreen - anytime, from anywhere.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8878953-myq-connected-garage-apple-carplay-mitsubishi-outlander-eclipse-cross-vehicles/

"Mitsubishi drivers expect modern, convenient, connected in-car experiences, and in-dash, touchscreen garage control is one way we deliver on that," said Cason Grover, Director of Product Planning, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. "Expanding access to this feature, allowing more Mitsubishi drivers the ability to secure their garage doors - whenever, wherever, and regardless of whether they prefer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto - is a win for everyone."

Chamberlain Group, a global leader in access control solutions with its LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® garage door opener brands and myQ technology, originally launched myQ in 2011 to answer the often-thought question - "Did I remember to close the garage door?" Today, millions of homeowners use the myQ app to control, secure and monitor their garage from their smartphone.

"Our myQ customers have been asking for a smarter, safer way to use their phone in the car. By integrating myQ functionality into the My Mitsubishi Connect app, drivers can seamlessly transition garage control to their in-vehicle touch screen using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto," said James Trainor, Vice President General Manager of Automotive for Chamberlain Group. "Bringing the capabilities of myQ smart garage control into the vehicle's in-dash touchscreen is a natural extension of our technology that allows drivers to safely open and close their garage door from wherever they are on their journey, without the need to interact with their phone while driving."

To get started, Mitsubishi drivers can link their myQ account to their My Mitsubishi Connect account through their smartphone. Drivers who do not have a myQ account can select "Purchase myQ Controller," within the myQ Mitsubishi Connect App, to receive a discounted myQ Smart Garage™ Control hub, when they add the myQ Connected Garage service to their My Mitsubishi Connect app. The myQ Smart Garage Control hub is easy to install and works with all leading brands of garage door openers.

For more information on My Mitsubishi Connect and myQ Connected Garage, visit myQ.com/Mitsubishi.

About Chamberlain Group Chamberlain Group is a global leader in smart access solutions across residential and commercial properties. Our prominent brands LiftMaster®, Chamberlain®, Merlin® and Grifco® are found in millions of residential and commercial access applications across the globe. Our innovative products and partnerships, powered by our myQ® smart ecosystem, provide customers with smart access solutions to move safely through garages, homes, communities, businesses and storage facilities. Chamberlain Group pioneered vehicle-to-home connectivity through patented technology aboard hundreds of millions of vehicles. Chamberlain Group includes Controlled Products Systems Group, a leading wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S., and Systems, LLC, one of North America's leading dock leveler manufacturers. Further information is available @ www.chamberlaingroup.com. Follow Chamberlain Group on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality study. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

DisclaimersApple CarPlay®, Siri®, and Apple Music® are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. iPhone is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc. Android™, Android Auto™, Google™, Google Play™, Google Maps™, Google Assistant™, and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Distracted driving is dangerous. Restrict use of connected devices to safe times and always exercise caution so your full attention is given to vehicle operation.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myq-connected-garage-now-available-through-apple-carplay-on-select-mitsubishi-outlander-and-eclipse-cross-vehicles-301396918.html

SOURCE myQ and Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc (MMNA)

Related
Carscoops

Upcoming Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV To Have Seven Driving Modes, “Evolved” Super-All Wheel Control

The teaser campaign for the redesigned Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV continues as the company has released new details about the upcoming model. While the automaker didn’t go into many specifics, they confirmed the plug-in hybrid crossover will feature an evolved version of their Super-All Wheel Control system. It promises to “provide safe, secure and comfortable driving in various weather and road conditions.”
CARS
providencejournal.com

Test Drive: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, attractive, capable and comfortable

The all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander comes with a description that a 2-year-old child would enjoy: "I-Fu-Do-Do." The company says it's a product concept that means "authentic and majestic." Not sure whether the tested Outlander SEL 2.5 S-AWC, a three-row crossover sport utility vehicle, is majestic. But it is an attractive,...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

All-New Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV To Adopt Evolved S-AWC Tech

Mitsubishi announced that the upcoming all-new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will use an evolved version of Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) system to further enhance the driving experience. S-AWC is Mitsubishi's all-wheel control technology that offers integrated control of Active Stability Control (ASC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Active Yaw Control (AYC),...
CARS
Green Car Reports

Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid will get a more super all-wheel-drive system

While the gasoline Mitsubishi Outlander was recently redesigned and designated a 2022 model, the plug-in hybrid version stuck with the old body style. On Friday, Mitsubishi provided more information on the redesigned Outlander Plug-In Hybrid, which is scheduled to arrive in the United States in the second half of the 2022 calendar year.
CARS
East Bay Times

Sponsored: The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 2.5L AWD SUV

The Bottom Line: What is an Outlander? The Outlander is a compact SUV manufactured by Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors. PSA’s Citroën C-Crosser and the Peugeot 4007, which are manufactured by Mitsubishi in Japan, are badge engineered versions of the second generation 2022 Outlander. In October of 2016, Mitsubishi joined the now Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Nissan is the majority owner and has a 34% share of Mitsubishi Motors.
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander joins Rebelle Rally with a dog named Sammy

The all-new Mitsubishi Outlander will join this year’s Rebelle Rally with two veteran drivers and Sammy, a two-and-a-half-year-old, all-black, German Shepherd PTSD service dog. It turns out Sammy has a knack for off-roading across 1,500 miles of punishing terrain, and his master U.S. Air Force veteran Selena “Mason” Converse, is pretty much willing to oblige.
CARS
The Verge

Apple CarPlay could control more parts of your vehicle in the future

Ever since it was introduced in 2015, Apple CarPlay has represented a notable upgrade over the user interfaces most cars have by default, but many of our concerns about it, and Android Auto, come up due to their limitations. Newer features like dual-screen support and third-party apps like Google Maps could help, but there are still huge parts of the driving experience that exist outside of Apple’s control panel. Now, Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg that Apple’s “IronHeart” push envisions tying settings like climate controls, seat positioning, and even specific surround sound tweaks to your iPhone.
ELECTRONICS
wardsauto.com

Mitsubishi Outlander No Longer an Outsider

The 2021 Wards 10 Best Interiors are being revealed in random, non-alphabetical order one per day until Oct. 15. This is the sixth winner profile. Winners will receive their trophies Nov. 16 during Automotive TechWeek in Novi, MI. Mitsubishi Outlander, welcome to the winner’s circle. The fully redesigned ’22 Outlander...
BUYING CARS
motor1.com

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV teased with two electric motors

The next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander in PHEV form probably won’t make it to Europe at all, but the automaker is eager to reveal more about its electrified SUV. Not all of the details have been disclosed, though we are happy to hear a new evolution of the brand’s PHEV system will be used by the seven-seater to deliver “safe, secure, and comfortable driving in various weather and road conditions.”
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

A Week With: 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL

Years ago, Mitsubishi had a reputation for building fast, nimble and sporty cars. But the Japanese automaker fell on some difficult times, which sparked talk it was about to abandon the U.S. market, discouraging its dealers and undermined its product line. If you climbed into a Mitsubishi vehicle built during...
CARS
Tom's Guide

Forget Apple Car: CarPlay could soon control your entire car

While we wait to hear more about the much-rumored Apple Car, Cupertino has been tipped to greatly expand its Apple CarPlay capabilities, potentially letting the control most of your car. Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on something under the name "IronHeart," which could essentially see iPhones get access in-car...
CELL PHONES
mediapost.com

Infiniti Offers Free Apple CarPlay Upgrade

Infiniti is offering owners of most 2020-model year and newer the option of a complimentary upgrade to wireless Apple Car Play for free. The upgrade, which can be completed at Infiniti retailers in the United States, is available for the 2020 and 2021 Q50 sports sedan, Q60 sports coupe, QX50 midsize crossover and QX80 full-size luxury SUV through March 31.
TECHNOLOGY
torquenews.com

Mitsubishi Outlander and Eclipse Cross Are America's Fastest-Selling Used Crossovers

A new study ranking the fastest-selling used vehicles in the U.S. puts two Mitsubishi models, the Outlander and the Eclipse Cross in the top two positions. A new study conducted by researchers at iSeeCars.com concludes that the fastest-selling used crossovers in the United States are the Mitsubishi Outlander and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. The Outlander sells three times faster than the industry average.
BUYING CARS
thelascopress.com

Mitsubishi Outlander Receives Prestige Ranking for Interior Design

Mitsubishi Motors, Franklin, TN — October 12, 2021. Rankings are all the rage, so it seems. The Top 20 this, the best of that, everyone has an opinion they want to share. Sometimes the hype is overwhelming. However, when a 100+-year-old industry publication says you have one of the Top 10 interior designs among all vehicle manufacturers, people take notice.
HOME & GARDEN
TheStreet

Mitsubishi Motors Reveals The Design Of The All-New Outlander PHEV Model - Online World Premiere To Be Held On October 28

TOKYO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today revealed the design of the all-new, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Outlander crossover SUV, confirming it will share the same bold and distinctive styling as the all-new, gasoline-powered Outlander that launched earlier this year in North America. Sales are scheduled to begin in Japan in mid-December and in the U.S. in the second half of calendar-year 2022.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV First Look: Return of the Plug-In

There's no denying the aging Mitsubishi Outlander was due for a refresh, and the 2022 model certainly is that. The older Outlander, in both plug-in and conventional guises, suffered from an ancient and low-rent interior. The 2022 Outlander fixes that, moving onto the Nissan Rouge's platform and adopting very modern interior and exterior styling—not that it isn't without issues, like a third-row seat that makes it unique from its Rogue sibling but is comically cramped. But there are few plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) in the consumer-grade compact SUV segment, and that's always been one of the Outlander PHEV's strong suits.
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Shows Its Design, Premieres On October 28

Following a series of teasers, Mitsubishi unveiled the exterior and interior design of the plug-in hybrid variant of the new-generation Outlander ahead of its official premiere that is scheduled for October 28. As we can see from the official pictures, the Outlander PHEV looks almost identical to the ICE-powered variant,...
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV shown off ahead of full reveal

Ahead of Mitsubishi's plans to reveal the 2022 Outlander plug-in hybrid later this month, the brand decided to rip the sheet off in the meantime. On Thursday, the company revealed the SUV's design, confirming it will share its look with the latest Outlander, sans hybrid gear. It's not a bad thing, since the new SUV is actually pretty handsome.
CARS
