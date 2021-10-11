CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Southern Engages Commtrex To Boost Supply Chain Efficiencies With Platform Connecting Shippers To U.S.-Mexico Transload Network

By Business Wire
 4 days ago

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (KSU) - Get Kansas City Southern (KSU) Report announced today that it has engaged Commtrex to enhance the visibility and connectivity of the KCS network's over 100 transload facilities in the U.S. and Mexico using the Commtrex platform. The new relationship comes at a time of increasingly complex and volatile global supply chains, capacity constraints, labor shortages, rising transportation costs, as well as growing trade throughout North America due to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Located in 19 U.S. and Mexican states, the KCS transload network handles food and agricultural commodities, bulk materials, chemicals, paper and forest products, steel and other metals. The Commtrex platform allows shippers to search for transload centers by location, commodities handled, services provided and other parameters to develop their freight rail options. Close to one-third of Commtrex's 2,300 members are rail-served shippers.

"Working with Commtrex to support transload volume growth in the U.S. and Mexico supports our vision to be the fastest-growing, best-performing, most customer-focused transportation provider in North America," said KCS executive vice president and chief marketing officer Mike Naatz. "This will help customers identify transload locations in competitive markets and secure shipping locations in Mexico - one of the fastest emerging logistics markets today."

"The ability to easily connect shippers with transload facilities at origin and destination to help them develop a rail shipping plan, will facilitate greater conversion of truckload freight to rail," said Commtrex chief executive officer Martin Lew. "We thank KCS for entrusting us to support the continued growth of their transload footprint. Our team is excited to realize new efficiencies for KCS' transload operations and shippers as we drive more commercial opportunities through our digital rail logistics platform."

About Kansas City Southern

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south-central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.

About Commtrex

Commtrex is the largest rail logistics platform empowering shippers to find and connect with transload services, storage locations, warehouses, lessors, and a wide range of service providers. Commtrex is a highly trusted, effective, and data driven platform that is modernizing how the rail industry connects. Within three years, Commtrex has grown to over 2,300 active members, many of whom are commodity shippers moving freight by rail across North America. More information about Commtrex can be found at www.commtrex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005182/en/

