CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

SilverBow Resources Announces Oil-Weighted Acquisition

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW) - Get SilverBow Resources Inc Report ("SilverBow" or "the Company") announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford from two sellers.

Acquisition Highlights:

  • Total purchase price of approximately $75 million, consisting of $45 million in cash and approximately $30 million in equity
  • Expected to be accretive on all key financial metrics
  • 17,000 total net acres in the oil-window of La Salle, McMullen, DeWitt and Lavaca counties
  • May 2021 net production of approximately 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 71% liquids / 46% oil from 111 PDP wells
  • Acquired oil production represents a 30% increase to SilverBow's current full year 2021 oil production guidance
  • 2021E Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $28 million (1)
  • Over 100 net drilling locations, adding approximately three years of inventory at SilverBow's current 1 rig drilling pace

Sean Woolverton, SilverBow's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This acquisition meaningfully increases SilverBow's oil production and furthers our Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk consolidation efforts while maintaining a balanced oil and gas portfolio. This represents our third acquisition since the beginning of August and the largest to date for SilverBow. This transaction bolsters our inventory with high rate of return locations and provides us with development optionality as we plan for 2022 and beyond. The acquisition is accretive to Adjusted EBITDA and further reduces our pro forma leverage ratio (2) given the incremental cash flow. As we have shown over time, we expect to continue driving our peer-leading capital efficiency and cost structure as these assets are combined with our existing portfolio."

Mr. Woolverton commented further, "Today's announcement is a testament to the extensive work we have done evaluating opportunities and executing our in-basin consolidation plan. Furthermore, SilverBow once again utilized a mix of both cash and stock to fund the purchase price. The use of equity has allowed us to access a larger opportunity set for strategic growth while aligning our interests with surrounding peer companies and other key stakeholders for accretive, long-term value creation. Including the pro forma contribution of our recent acquisitions, SilverBow is targeting a leverage ratio of 1.25x at year-end 2021. We plan to share additional details as part of our third quarter 2021 reporting in November."

TRANSACTION DETAILS

The acquisition has an effective date of August 1, 2021 and is expected to close before year-end, subject to customary closing conditions. The total purchase price is approximately $75 million, consisting of $45 million in cash and the greater of (i) approximately 1.35 million shares of SilverBow common stock based on its 30-day volume weighted average price as of October 4, 2021 and (ii) the number of shares equal to $25 million divided by the 30-day volume weighted average price as of the first trading day preceding the closing date. SilverBow intends to fund the cash component and fees and expenses with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

ABOUT SILVERBOW RESOURCES, INC.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW) - Get SilverBow Resources Inc Report is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested. For more information, please visit www.sbow.com. Information on the Company's website is not part of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent management's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

(Footnotes)

1 2021E Adjusted EBITDA based on SilverBow management estimates utilizing NYMEX strip pricing as of September 30, 2021. As used in this news release Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) plus (less) depreciation, depletion and amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations, interest expense, impairment of oil and natural gas properties, net losses (gains) on commodity derivative contracts, amounts collected (paid) for commodity derivative contracts held to settlement, income tax expense (benefit), and share-based compensation expense. A forward-looking estimate of net income (loss) is not provided with the forward-looking estimate of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) because the items necessary to estimate net income (loss) are not accessible or estimable at this time without unreasonable efforts. Such items could have a significant impact on the Company's net income (loss).

2 Accretion is based on Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio for fiscal year 2021. Leverage ratio is defined as total long-term debt, before unamortized discounts, divided by Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio (a non-GAAP measure) for the trailing twelve-month period. Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA plus amortization of derivative contracts, in accordance with the covenant compliance calculations under SilverBow's Credit Agreement. Neither Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio should be considered a replacement for the comparable GAAP measure.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005143/en/

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Completion of BayMedica Acquisition

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM), a leader in the manufacturing and clinical development of rare cannabinoids, has finalized the acquisition of BayMedica Inc., a private company based in the U.S. specializing in the manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness sector. INM had announced the acquisition earlier....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

The Longwood Group Announces Acquisition Of Leased Railcar Portfolio

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Longwood Group, LLC ("Longwood"), a Chicago-based asset management and advisory services firm, today announced the completion of a 3,600 leased railcar portfolio acquisition in which the company acted as advisor to GBX Leasing. GBX Leasing is a joint venture between Longwood and The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX, "Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets.
TRAFFIC
inavateonthenet.net

Audiotonix announces acquisition of Sound Devices

Audiotonix, the group which comprises the Allen & Heath, Calrec, DiGiCo, DiGiGrid, Group One Limited, KLANG:technologies, and Solid State Logic brands, has announced the acquisition of Sound Devices as part of its expanding group. image L to R: Jon Tatooles, James Gordon, Matt Anderson. The acquisition will coincide with co-founder...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Wells#Oil Pricing#Oil And Gas#Silverbow Resources#Sbow#La Salle#Lavaca#Pdp#Ebitda#Eagle Ford#Austin Chalk
tctmagazine.com

6K Additive announces Specialty Metallurgical Products acquisition

6K Additive has acquired Pennsylvania-based Specialty Metallurgical Products (SMP) to increase its metal alloys offering. SMP specialises in titanium and zirconium tablets used as grain refinery for the metal alloys market, which 6K believes augments its existing line of Ty-Gem compacts used in similar applications and markets. The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZA Group Inc Announces Acquisition Of NFID

PENSACOLA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group, (OTCMARKETS: ZAAG) announces the acquisition of NFID. NFID is an active lifestyle brand. The brand's history is rooted in the expansion of consciousness and targeted to consumers at the intersection of surf, skate, trail running, yoga, meditation, and martial art cultures. NFID is a direct-to-consumer brand that produces apparel and accessories.
YOGA
TheStreet

Hawks Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

Hawks Acquisition Corp (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "HWKZ.U" beginning today. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable public warrant. Each whole public warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "HWKZ" and "HWKZ WS," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
njbmagazine.com

EducationDynamics Announces Acquisition by Renovus Capital Partners

Hoboken-based EducationDynamics, a market leader in higher education marketing, enrollment management and student success coaching, announced its acquisition by Renovus Capital Partners. Renovus is committed to investing in services and capabilities that will strengthen EducationDynamics‘ partnership with colleges and universities by furthering its mission of improving student enrollment and retention....
HOBOKEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
beckershospitalreview.com

Boston Scientific announces 3rd acquisition in a month

Boston Scientific said Oct. 6 it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Baylis Medical Co. for $1.75 billion, the third and largest deal the Marlborough, Mass.-based company has announced in the last month. The acquisition of the Ontario-based company will expand Boston Scientific's cardiology business and is expected...
BOSTON, MA
rejournals.com

Simply Self Storage announces acquisition of eight Texas properties

Simply Self Storage (the “Company”), a premier provider of storage solutions for a wide range of customer needs, today announced the acquisition of a seven-property self-storage portfolio in Houston and a self-storage property in Dallas. Financial terms of these transactions were not disclosed. Simply Self Storage owns and operates a...
TEXAS STATE
insurancebusinessmag.com

Crawford & Co announces two acquisitions

Crawford & Company, the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing services to carriers, brokers and corporations, has announced the acquisitions of a US-based claims management company and a Netherlands-based loss-adjusting firm. Crawford has acquired Praxis Consulting, a US-based provider of outsourced subrogation claims management and...
BUSINESS
bctv.org

Herbein + Company, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tubiello-Harr & Associates, LLC

Herbein + Company, Inc. (Herbein), a leading Mid Atlantic regional certified public accounting firm, announces the acquisition, effective October 1, of Tubiello-Harr & Associates, LLC, a Greater Lehigh Valley certified public accounting firm. This merger is part of Herbein’s dynamic growth plan and is based on strengthening a growing geographic...
BUSINESS
thevailvoice.com

Roop Investments, LLC Announces the Acquisition of The Green Halo, LLC

Roop Investments, LLC acquires Arizona’s most awarded dual license dispensary in a landmark $30 Million all cash deal. This acquisition awards Roop Investments with The Green Halo’s Retail operations and its related dispensary, cultivation, and manufacturing licenses. Roop Investments, founded in 2020 is a private company owned and operated by...
TUCSON, AZ
TheStreet

Fortress Biotech Announces Closing Of Acquisition Of Caelum Biosciences By AstraZeneca

Triggers upfront payment of approximately $150 million to Caelum shareholders, of which approximately $64 million is payable to Fortress Biotech 1. NEW YORK and BORDENTOWN, N.J., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) - Get Fortress Biotech, Inc. Report ("Fortress"), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively, and a company it founded, Caelum Biosciences, Inc. ("Caelum"), a biotechnology company developing treatments for rare and life-threatening diseases with two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials, today announced the closing of AstraZeneca's acquisition of Caelum, pursuant to the Development, Option and Stock Purchase Agreement in place between Fortress, Caelum, AstraZeneca's Alexion and the other parties thereto (as amended, the "DOSPA").
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Maury Microwave Announces Acquisition Of DBmCorp

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maury Microwave, Inc. ("Maury" or the "Company"), a pioneering leader in RF calibration, measurement, and modeling solutions backed by Artemis Capital Partners ("Artemis"), announced today that it has completed the acquisition of dBmCorp, Inc. ("dBm"). Founded in 1999, dBm is a leading designer...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Northwest Pipe Company Announces Acquisition of ParkUSA

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, today announced it has acquired Park Environmental Equipment, LLC ("ParkUSA") for $87.4 million, net of acquired cash. ParkUSA is an engineered precast concrete and steel fabrication-based company that develops, manufactures and distributes water, wastewater and environmental infrastructure solutions products. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings. The transaction closed on October 5, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Protos Security Strengthens Portfolio Offering; Announces The Acquisition Of Off Duty Services

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Services Holdings LLC (dba Protos Security), the leading tech-enabled managed services security guarding provider in North America, announces that it has acquired Off Duty Services, Inc. and its U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries (ODS). Protos Security is a portfolio company of Southfield Capital and adding ODS expands the service offering and value to its customer base. The transaction closed on September 30, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sage Announces Acquisition Of GoProposal To Help Accountants Accelerate Practice Management In The Cloud

ATLANTA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the market leader for cloud business management solutions, has acquired GoProposal, a U.K.-based provider of proposal management software for small and mid-sized accountancy firms. This acquisition - the fourth fintech investment by Sage in the last 12 months - reflects Sage's commitment to delivering ongoing innovation to its accounting partners, as cloud technologies continue to drive real benefits for accountants in practice.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Voyager Space Announces Acquisition Of Valley Tech Systems

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced the acquisition of Valley Tech Systems (VTS), a technology company focused on developing controllable solid hypersonic propulsion and open architecture ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) technologies. Voyager's acquisition of Valley Tech Systems highlights the company's intent to further expand its defense capabilities and apply these technologies to support Voyager Space's existing complementary capabilities and address customer demand across the defense and commercial sectors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy