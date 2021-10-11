CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

VERB Partners With The Pittsburgh Penguins To Provide Interactive Sales Technology To Drive Ticket And Merchandise Sales

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that the Company has entered into a partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League (NHL) to provide its industry-leading interactive sales software to drive ticket and merchandise sales. The Pittsburgh Penguins, known to be one of the most innovative professional sports franchises in North America, immediately saw the value Verb's technology provides.

"We look forward to working with Verb to implement their innovative video sales software to enhance our customer reach and fan engagement and drive business in an ever-changing, technologically advancing world," said Terry Kalna, Chief Revenue Officer of the Penguins.

"Verb is absolutely thrilled to partner with the five-time Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins to bring our interactive technology to the professional sports world," said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. "We have no doubt that this will prove to be one of many future sports entertainment partnerships for the Company and it speaks to the Penguins' vision and innovative focus as the first to embrace the interactive sales space."

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company's Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, VERB's applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbLIVE (an Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Shoppable Video and Webinar applications), verbCRM (a White-labelled Interactive Video-based Customer Relationship Management application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (an Interactive video and gamified Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). With 200 employees, the Company maintains offices in Newport Beach, California and American Fork, Utah. 

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

Follow VERB here:VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo/VERB on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerbTech_CoVERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech/VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ Download verbMAIL here: verbMAIL on Microsoft AppSource Store

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations: 888.504.9929 investors@verb.tech

Media Contact: 855.250.2300, ext.107 info@verb.tech

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth enters agreement to buy Wana Brands, with deal including cash payment of nearly $300 mln

The U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. rose 2.0% in prmarket trading Thursday, after the Canada-based cannabis company announced an agreement to buy Wana Brands, which the company says is the number one edibles brand in North America by market share. The deal will go into effect once THC becomes federally permissable in the U.S. The deal is structured as three separate option agreements, with Canopy making an upfront cash payment of $297.5 million as consideration for entering into the agreements. When the rights to acquire each Wana entity is exercised, Canopy will make a payment equal to 15% of the fair market value of such entity at the time the option is exercised. " Wana'sleadership position and ongoing expansion across the U.S. bolsters Canopy Growth's product, brand, and geographic exposure to the U.S. cannabis market upon federal permissibility," the companies said in a statement. Canopy's stock has tumbled 35.7% over the past three months, while the Cannabis ETF has dropped 22.1% and the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Free Ultimate Sales and Marketing Guide for Branded Merchandise Released Today by InkSoft

Screen Printers, Promotional Product Distributors, and Small Business Get Free Marketing Kit with hundreds Of Easy to Use Samples. InkSoft has released “The Ultimate Sales and Marketing Guide for Branded Merchandise,” a free marketing sales kit designed to give decorated apparel companies ready to use marketing materials for their business. The new ebook is a compilation of 18 previously published marketing packets, specific to branded merchandise companies such as screen printers, promotional products companies, and T-shirt print businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS
talkbusiness.net

Netflix works with Walmart to push merchandise sales ahead of the holidays

Netflix is making an all-out effort to get licensed merchandise from hit shows like Stranger Things, CoComelon and Squid Game into consumers hands ahead of the holidays with a partnership with Walmart. Walmart has created a dedicated online hub for selling Netflix merchandise so consumers can easily find the clothes...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Utah State
MarketWatch

SeatGeek is going public by merging with SPAC RedBall Acquistion in deal with enterprise value of about $1.35 billion

SeatGeek, a mobile tech platform selling tickets for live sporting events, said Wednesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation RedBall Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $1.35 billion. The company will receive proceeds of $675 million, which includes a fully committed private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $100 million, and $575 million held in the trust account of RedBall. Proceeds are earmarked for growth by expanding partnerships into new markets, scaling marketing, for M&A and for technology innovation. RedBall is a unit of RedBird Capital Partners, an investment firm with more than $5 billion in assets under management, and investments in sports, media, and ticketing including the YES Network, On Location Experiences, Skydance, Wasserman, OneTeam Partners, Fenway Sports Group, the XFL, Toulouse FC, and the IPL's Rajasthan Royals. Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed SeatGeek. SeatGeek was created in 2009 and targets the $126 billion global live entertainment business. Jack Groetzinger will remain as CEO of the new company along with the current executive team.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Milan Laser hair removal company files to go public

Milan Laser Inc., the profitable Nebraska-based laser hair removal company, has filed to go public. The company has not yet determined how many shares it will offering in its initial public offering, the expected pricing of the IPO or the number of shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO. The company did said it have three classes of common stock. The Class A shares to offered in the IPO will have one per share, while Class B and Class C shares will initially have 10 votes. The company expects its shares to list on the NYSE under the ticker...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Economy#Salesforce#Verb Technology Company#The Company#Shoppable Video#Crm#Company#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Nhl#Saas
Cheddar News

Early 3Q Bank Earnings Encouraging but Other Sectors Needed to Improve Markets

George Seay, CEO at Annandale Capital, joined Cheddar’s “Opening Bell” to talk about the state of the markets following some promising Q3 earnings from the banking sector. He noted that while early reports from institutions like Bank of America and Wells Fargo show a positive movement, stocks overall have been flat for some time due to the sector. "If you look at the bank stocks they've basically just been treading water and they've been leading the market so that's why the market's been super flat," he said. "So we're going to have to see moves in other sectors of the economy for the market to continue to stay strong and move higher.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

IHS Holding IPO priced at the bottom of the expected range, as company raised $378 million

Shares of IHS Holding Ltd. is set to go public Thursday, as the shares telecommunications infrastructure operator said overnight that it's initial public offering priced at $21 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The company raised $378.0 million as it sold 18.0 million shares in the IPO. The company had previously said selling shareholders were planning to sell 4.5 million shares in the IPO, but that wasn't part of the pricing announcement. With 328.05 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing values the company at...
STOCKS
92.9 Jack FM

Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Entrepreneur

Bull of the Day: Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Walmart Inc. (WMT) posted a banner year in 2020 and its outlook remains strong. Now, its year-long underperformance could make for an enticing entry point into the world's largest retailer...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Morgan Stanley fattens profit by $1 billion as investment banking revenue jumps

Morgan Stanley on Thursday said its third-quarter net income rose to $3.7 billion or $1.98 a share, from $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $14.8 billion from $11.7 billion a year ago. Analysts expected the investment bank to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $13.93 billion. Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said Morgan Stanley "delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency" with a return on producing a return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) of 20%, highlighted by its "standout performance" in its investment bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in wealth management. The firm's investment banking revenue rose about 68% to $2.85 billion from $1.7 billion. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 1.8% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 43.8% this year, compared to a gain of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Okada Manila to go public by merging with gambling investor Jason Ader's SPAC

Okada Manila, which operates Asian-based Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc., is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of $2.6 billion. 26 Capital is the Miami-based SPAC launched by billionaire gambling investor Jason Ader. The Japanese-owned Okada Manila operates casino resorts in Asia and owns the largest integrated resort in the Philippines. The company will have up to $275 million in cash once the deal closes and Ader will help the company with his expertise in gaming, gaming technology, lodging, entertainment and internet commerce, he said in a statement. Proceeds of the deal will be used to support growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Okada Manila will continue to be led by President Byron Yip, CFO Hans Van Der Sande and the current management team. Universal Entertainment Corporation, Okada Manila's parent company and the current owner of 100% of its equity, will retain all of its current holdings in Okada Manila in the new public company.
GAMBLING
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy