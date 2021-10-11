Opul - First-of-its-Kind Relational Commerce Platform for Aesthetic Practices (Photo: Business Wire)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced the launch of OPUL™, the first-of-its-kind Relational Commerce Platform that combines seamless, simple and smart payment solutions, practice data analytics and enhanced customer service to foster increased consumer loyalty and retention, specifically designed for aesthetic practices in the U.S.

Today's aesthetic market is flooded with discounts and coupons, driving consumers to price shop. The result for practices is a decrease in consumer loyalty and retention. As the latest launch from the Revance Aesthetics portfolio, OPUL™ is the solution that replaces one-and-done transactions with a more valuable and profitable relationship model. Early release features include:

Practice Reporting and Analytics : Comprehensive reporting to help aesthetic practice owners and managers understand the health of their business with transaction and sales data across all products and services - not limited to one brand.

: Comprehensive reporting to help aesthetic practice owners and managers understand the health of their business with transaction and sales data across all products and services - not limited to one brand. Customizable Checkout : Customizable check out options to elevate consumer experiences​, including a comprehensive catalog concierge with access to over 6,000 aesthetic products and services.

: Customizable check out options to elevate consumer experiences​, including a comprehensive catalog concierge with access to over 6,000 aesthetic products and services. Seamless and Smart Payments: OPUL operates as a registered payment facilitator (PayFac), enabling OPUL to offer low and transparent processing fees, which helps to increase transaction value for the practice, and provides trackable insights of purchasing history to help encourage reoccurring visits and consumer loyalty.

"OPUL™ was built to address the important needs of aesthetic practices today - optimizing patient experiences and business outcomes through strong customer loyalty and relationships. With almost 40,000 and growing aesthetic practices across the U.S., the industry is hungry for innovation," said Dustin S. Sjuts, Chief Commercial Officer of Revance. "OPUL™ is therefore the first technology platform in the aesthetics vertical designed to transform the physician and consumer experience. The launch further demonstrates Revance's commitment to setting new standards through our products and services."

We will continue to offer the HintMD fintech platform, the fintech platform provided by Hint, Inc. at the time it was acquired by Revance in July 2020, to existing HintMD customers with a phased migration to OPUL through 2022.

For practices interested in learning more about OPUL™ or to request a demonstration, please visit OPUL.com.

About Revance

Revance is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow's feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the OPUL™ Relational Commerce Platform. Revance has also partnered with Viatris (formerly Mylan N.V.) to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team visit us at www.revance.com.

"Revance Therapeutics" and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.Resilient Hyaluronic Acid® and RHA® are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.BOTOX® is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements related to the potential benefits to practices and patients of our drug product candidates and our technologies, including DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, if approved, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers and OPUL™; the needs of aesthetic practices; the rate and degree of commercial acceptance, opportunity and growth potential of OPUL™; the aesthetics industry and the size and growth of the aesthetics market; the growth opportunities available to the company; our ability to set a new standard in healthcare; differentiation of our products and services in comparison to our competitors; development of a biosimilar to BOTOX®; and statements about our business strategy, timeline and other goals, plans and prospects, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance, events, circumstances or achievements reflected in the forward-looking statements will ever be achieved or occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties relate, but are not limited to: the results, timing, costs, and completion of our research and development activities and regulatory approvals, including the continuing delay in the FDA's approval of the BLA for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of glabellar lines, including as a result of observations made by the FDA during the site inspection or other reasons; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our manufacturing operations, supply chain, end user demand for our products, commercialization efforts, business operations, clinical trials and other aspects of our business and on the market; our ability to manufacture supplies for our product candidates and to acquire supplies of the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers; the uncertain clinical development process; the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results or that positive results would assure regulatory approval or commercial success; the applicability of clinical study results to actual outcomes; the rate and degree of economic benefit, the safety, efficacy, commercial acceptance and the market, competition, size and growth potential of OPUL™, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers and our dug product candidates, if approved; our ability to continue to successfully commercialize the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers and OPUL™ and our ability to successfully commercialize DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, if approved, and the timing and cost of commercialization activities; our ability to expand sales and marketing capabilities; the status of commercial collaborations; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; the cost and our ability to defend ourselves in product liability, intellectual property and other lawsuits; our ability to continue obtaining and maintaining intellectual property protection for our drug product candidates; our financial performance, including future revenue, expenses and capital requirements; and other risks. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including factors described in the section entitled "Risks Factors" on our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021 and including, without limitation, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

