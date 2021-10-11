CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

IonQ And University Of Maryland Researchers Demonstrate Fault-Tolerant Error Correction, Critical For Unlocking The Full Potential Of Quantum Computers

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Researchers from The University of Maryland and IonQ, Inc. ("IonQ") (IONQ) , a leader in trapped-ion quantum computing, on Monday published results in the journal Nature that show a significant breakthrough in error correction technology for quantum computers. In collaboration with scientists from Duke University and the Georgia Institute of Technology, this work demonstrates for the first time how quantum computers can overcome quantum computing errors, a key technical obstacle to large-scale use cases like financial market prediction or drug discovery.

Quantum computers suffer from errors when qubits encounter environmental interference. Quantum error correction works by combining multiple qubits together to form a "logical qubit" that more securely stores quantum information. But storing information by itself is not enough; quantum algorithms also need to access and manipulate the information. To interact with information in a logical qubit without creating more errors, the logical qubit needs to be "fault-tolerant."

The study, completed at the University of Maryland, peer-reviewed, and published in the journal Nature, demonstrates how trapped ion systems like IonQ's can soon deploy fault-tolerant logical qubits to overcome the problem of error correction at scale. By successfully creating the first "fault-tolerant logical qubit" — a qubit that is resilient to a failure in any one component — the team has laid the foundation for quantum computers that are both reliable and large enough for practical uses such as risk modeling or shipping route optimization. The team demonstrated that this could be achieved with minimal overhead, requiring only nine physical qubits to encode one logical qubit. This will allow IonQ to apply error correction only when needed, in the amount needed, while minimizing qubit cost.

"This is about significantly reducing the overhead in computational power that is typically required for error correction in quantum computers," said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. "If a computer spends all its time and power correcting errors, that's not a useful computer. What this paper shows is how the trapped ion approach used in IonQ systems can leapfrog others to fault tolerance by taking small, unreliable parts and turning them into a very reliable device. Competitors are likely to need orders of magnitude more qubits to achieve similar error correction results."

Behind today's study are recently graduated UMD PhD students and current IonQ quantum engineers, Laird Egan and Daiwei Zhu, IonQ cofounder Chris Monroe as well as IonQ technical advisor and Duke Professor Ken Brown. Coauthors of the paper include: UMD and Joint Quantum Institute (JQI) research scientist Marko Cetina; postdoctoral researcher Crystal Noel; graduate students Andrew Risinger and Debopriyo Biswas; Duke University graduate student Dripto M. Debroy and postdoctoral researcher Michael Newman; and Georgia Institute of Technology graduate student Muyuan Li.

The news follows on the heels of other significant technological developments from IonQ. The company recently demonstrated the industry's first Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture (RMQA) technology, which can dynamically configure 4 chains of 16 ions into quantum computing cores. The company also recently debuted patent-pending evaporated glass traps: technology that lays the foundation for continual improvements to IonQ's hardware and supports a significant increase in the number of ions that can be trapped in IonQ's quantum computers. Furthermore, it recently became the first quantum computer company whose systems are available for use via all major cloud providers. Last week, IonQ also became the first publicly-traded, pure-play quantum computing company.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ's next-generation quantum computer is the world's most powerful trapped-ion quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

About the University of Maryland

The University of Maryland, College Park is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 40,000 students,10,000 faculty and staff, and 297 academic programs. As one of the nation's top producers of Fulbright scholars, its faculty includes two Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners and 58 members of the national academies. The institution has a $2.2 billion operating budget and secures more than $1 billion annually in research funding together with the University of Maryland, Baltimore. For more information about the University of Maryland, College Park, visit www.umd.edu.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the Company's ability to further develop and advance its quantum computers and achieve scale; and the ability of competitors to achieve similar error correction results. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: market adoption of quantum computing solutions and the Company's products, services and solutions; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's business; the Company's ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry including, but not limited to, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement on Form S-4 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005114/en/

Comments / 0

Related
umd.edu

Research: Quantum Computers Can Be Better Than the Sum of Their Parts

Pobody’s nerfect—not even the indifferent, calculating bits that are the foundation of computers. But for the first time, a team that includes University of Maryland researchers has demonstrated that an assembly of quantum computing pieces can be better than the shakiest individual parts used to make it. In a paper...
COMPUTERS
wraltechwire.com

Quantum computer pieces can be assembled for reliable results, Duke and Maryland researchers find

DURHAM – Pobody’s nerfect—not even the indifferent, calculating bits that are the foundation of computers. But Christopher Monroe, the Gihuly Family Presidential Distinguished Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Physics at Duke, together with colleagues from the University of Maryland’s Joint Quantum Institute, have made progress toward ensuring we can trust the results of quantum computers even when they are built from pieces that sometimes fail.
MARYLAND STATE
theregister.com

D-Wave claims it can build a gate-model quantum computer by 2024

D-Wave calls quantum computers "solvers." And as with PCs today, these solvers are going to segmented into fast, faster, and fastest. The Canadian company already has a relatively fast quantum computing device, and is going to build a faster quantum computer that can handle more complex questions. This superconducting system is designed to use the gate model that is also the tech behind quantum computers made by IBM and Google.
ENGINEERING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Fast Company

How IonQ is planning to bring a quantum computer to the masses

Today, Maryland-based quantum computing company IonQ is going public via a SPAC in a deal that’s expected to raise $650 million. Its $2 billion valuation and big-name investors indicate that quantum computing may be helpful to businesses sooner than expected. The company’s main product is a 22-qubit quantum computer, to...
ENGINEERING
Neowin

Clarity: D-Wave's guiding light for its future in quantum computing

Today at the company's signature annual conference, Qubits, D-Wave unveiled its roadmap for making quantum computers commercially practical and viable in the years to come. Dubbed Clarity, the roadmap will be guiding the Canadian firm's developmental and research efforts in four key areas: quantum annealing, gate-model quantum computers, hybrid solvers, and cross-platform open-source tools for quantum computing.
ENGINEERING
Lumia UK

Undergraduate Research Internship – Computing

This program is for candidates who are passionate about technology and offer diverse perspectives. We don’t just value differences, we seek them out. We invite them in. We are a family of individuals at a truly global company, united by a single mission. Overview. Microsoft’s mission: “Empower every person and...
COLLEGES
techxplore.com

Discovery of universal adversarial attacks for quantum classifiers

Artificial intelligence has achieved dramatic success over the past decade, with the triumph in predicting protein structures marked as the latest milestone. At the same time, quantum computing has also made remarkable progress in recent years. A recent breakthrough in this field is the experimental demonstration of quantum supremacy. The fusion of artificial intelligence and quantum physics gives rise to a new interdisciplinary field—-quantum artificial intelligence.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Error Correction#Ionq#Duke University
University of Rochester

‘High risk’ project uses quantum science to unlock new chemical reactions

Rochester scientists have secured national funding for a multi-institutional research effort that could alter the basic rules of chemistry. University of Rochester chemist Todd Krauss will lead a multi-institution effort to transform the field of chemistry, thanks to a $1.8 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). Chemists have long understood the tools they have available in order to create new molecules, such as changing the reaction temperature or using a catalyst—or doing both. Now, Krauss and his fellow researchers want to use light to facilitate previously impossible chemical reactions—in essence, by turning light into a catalyst.
PHYSICS
Axios

Quantum computing hits the stock market

IonQ on Friday became the first quantum computing hardware company to go public, via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Why it matters: Quantum represents the next generation of computing, and while the industry is likely still years away from producing widely reliable hardware, IonQ's performance should be an indicator of how the market views the technology's potential.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
New Scientist

A new dawn in AI and quantum computing now looks tantalisingly close

Take the quest to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI) – AIs that go well beyond being good at one specific task, but can instead do anything a human can. Some people still think this is impossible. And yet analysis of AIs designed to master human language has prompted other experts to suggest that AGI might only be a matter of scaling up current technology. …
COMPUTERS
Silicon Republic

UCD quantum computing spin-out Equal1 receives major investment

Just months after achieving a ‘major breakthrough’ in quantum computing, Equal1 has secured a multimillion-euro investment. Equal1, a University College Dublin (UCD) spin-out, has received a multimillion-euro investment from Btov Industrial Technologies and Atlantic Bridge. The latest funding injection brings the total capital raised by the silicon quantum computing company...
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

D-Wave announces new hardware, compiler, and plans for quantum computing

Because quantum computing has been attempted via multiple approaches, those approaches can be a bit confusing to follow. Most quantum computing efforts go toward what are called gate-based computers, which allow you to perform logical operations on individual qubits. These are well understood theoretically and can perform a variety of calculations. But it's possible to make gate-based systems out of different types of qubits, including photons, ions, and electronic devices called transmons, and companies have grown up around each of these hardware options.
COMPUTERS
Vice

How mRNA Vaccine Platforms Unlocks the Potential for Universal Vaccines

A few hours: That’s how long it took BioNTech co-founder Uğur Şahin to design a vaccine for COVID-19 in January of 2020. The virus was hardly what we know it now to be at the time: It was beginning to spread from its epicenter in Wuhan, China, but only a smattering of cases had been located in Europe and North America. On January 11, the genetic sequence for the virus was made public; within days, manufacturers had vaccines ready to test.
SCIENCE
siliconangle.com

Quantum computing startup Rigetti plans to go public through SPAC merger

One of the most prominent startups in the quantum computing market, Rigetti Computing Inc., today announced plans to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. The transaction values Rigetti at about $1.5 billion and the company expects to receive $458 million in cash, including $100 million from...
BUSINESS
EETimes.com

Quantum Computing Enlisted in Search for Extraterrestrial Life

Zapata Computing, the quantum software vendor, will cooperate with researchers at the University of Hull to apply quantum computing in the search for extraterrestrial life. The collaboration will enable research using Orquestra, Zapata’s quantum workflow platform, to improve an application for detecting signs of life off the earth. The partners said they would release an analysis of their research after eight weeks. Additional quantum astrophysics collaboration between Zapata and the U.K. university are also planned. Boston-based Zapata’s platform handles both conventional and quantum workflows found in large enterprises.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Quantum computing will assist search for life in deep space

Enterprise quantum software company Zapata Computing has partnered with UK’s University of Hull to leverage each other’s expertise to detect signatures of life in deep space. The partnership will support research to repurpose Zapata’s quantum workflow platform Orquestra in order to assist in the development of highly accurate astrophysical models...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy