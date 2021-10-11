CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
B2Digital CEO Greg Bell Joins Jane King On Fox Business Tonight, October 11 At 10:30 PM PST

TAMPA, FL, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - B2Digital Incorporated (the "Company" or "B2Digital") (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts ("MMA"), is pleased to announce that FMW Media's "New To The Street" business TV show will continue to feature B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell.

Interested viewers can catch the interview tonight, Monday, October 11th at 10:30 p.m. PST on Fox Business Network as Mr. Greg Bell talks with New to The Street T.V.'s host Jane King, about the Company's "Premier Vertically Integrated" LIVE Sporting events as B2Digital continues to focus on growing a minor league division for the professional MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and the continued corporate expansion of the One More Gym brand.

FMW Media's "New to The Street" TV brand is one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programs running today. Through its network of syndication, FMW programming reaches an estimated 540 million homes across US and international markets.

About B2Digital Inc.

B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts ("MMA"). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships.

The Live Events segment (the B2 Fighting Series) is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, and generating both live audience and PPV ticket sales, as well as creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to generate additional revenues over time from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 12 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now operates at a pace of more than 40 events per year.

The Fitness Facility segment operates primarily through the ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company currently operates five ONE More Gym locations, with plans to continue to scale up this segment at a pace of 4-8 new locations per year. ONE More Gym locations include specialized MMA training resources and serve a recruiting function for the Company's Live Events segment.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company's website at www.B2FS.com.

B2Digital has a growing social media presence. Follow us on:

Twitter: @B2digitalOTC

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/b2digitalotc/

B2Digital: MMA's Premier Development League www.B2FS.com

B2 Fighting Series Pay Per View Link www.b2mma.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information, please contact: information@b2fs.com

Public Relations:Tiger Marketing & Branding Agency info@TigerGMP.com

