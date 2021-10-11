CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irvine, CA

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ashley Hall As Chief Development Officer

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced the appointment of Ashley F. Hall, JD, to the position of Chief Development Officer. In this role, Ms. Hall will oversee nonclinical and clinical operations, global regulatory affairs, pharmaceutical development, and program management for all the company's development programs.

"We are happy to welcome Ashley to the Reneo leadership team," said Gregory J. Flesher, President and CEO of Reneo Pharmaceuticals. "Ashley is an experienced leader in the biopharmaceutical industry, with a track record of successfully bringing multiple novel drug products to market in the U.S., Europe, and other regions of the world. Her deep understanding of the drug development process will be instrumental in the development of REN001."

"I am very excited to be joining the extraordinary team at Reneo," said Ms. Hall. "REN001 has the potential to benefit patients suffering from a range of diseases driven by mitochondrial dysfunction. I look forward to working with the Reneo team to advance this important product through the next series of critical milestones."

Ms. Hall brings more than 20 years of experience in global drug development to Reneo. Prior to joining Reneo, Ms. Hall was the Chief Development Officer and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs at Esperion Therapeutics, where she successfully led the regulatory approvals of the company's two lead cholesterol lowering products, Nexletol® and Nexlizet®, in major markets around the world. Prior to joining Esperion, Ms. Hall was the Global Regulatory Lead at Amgen, overseeing the regulatory strategy and global filings for the Repatha® program, which led to the world's first approval of a PCSK9 inhibitor for cholesterol lowering. Prior to Esperion, Ms. Hall was the Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Micromet (acquired by Amgen) where she led the Blincyto® rare disease oncology program. Ms. Hall also held prior leadership roles at RevoGenex, MedImmune (acquired by AstraZeneca), and Abraxis BioScience.

Ms. Hall earned a Juris Doctorate (JD) from the University of San Diego School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and cell biology, with a minor in philosophy (bioethics), from the University of California, San Diego.

In connection with Ms. Hall's employment with the company, Ms. Hall will be granted inducement awards consisting of an option to purchase 180,000 shares of common stock, plus a restricted stock unit award covering 30,000 shares of common stock. The Compensation Committee of Reneo's Board of Directors approved the awards as inducements material to Ms. Hall's employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Reneo PharmaceuticalsReneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function, increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

About REN001REN001 is a potent and selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ) agonist currently in clinical development for three rare genetic mitochondrial diseases that typically present with myopathy and have high unmet medical needs: primary mitochondrial myopathies (PMM), long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD), and glycogen storage disorder type V (McArdle disease). For more information on REN001 clinical trials, please see clinicaltrials.gov.

Forward-Looking StatementsStatements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the advancement of REN001 development programs. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "plans," "will," "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Reneo's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Reneo's business in general, and the other risks described in Reneo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Reneo undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Joyce AllaireManaging DirectorLifeSci Advisors, LLCjallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Vinny JindalChief Financial OfficerReneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.investors@reneopharma.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
petproductnews.com

Open Farm Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Open Farm, a Toronto-based premium pet food brand, has appointed Mark Sapir as chief marketing officer (CMO). Sapir will take on a critical role in supporting Open Farm’s rapid growth trajectory, taking leadership of the company’s brand and retail marketing, innovation, e-commerce and digital media operations and corporate communications, said company officials.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

TherapeuticsMD Announces Appointment Of Mark Glickman As Chief Business Officer

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) - Get TherapeuticsMD, Inc. Report, an innovative, leading women's healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Mark Glickman as the Company's Chief Business Officer. Mr. Glickman previously served as Chief Commercial Officer of Esperion and Aralez Pharmaceuticals, and Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, of Auxilium Pharmaceuticals,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Announces Notice Of Allowance For Patent Application On REN001

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases, today announced that it has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent application No. 17/381,005. The composition of matter patent application covers the REN001 drug substance. REN001 is currently being studied in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathy, as well as other rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The patent application is expected to issue as a patent at the earliest in 2021 and will provide patent protection for REN001 in the United States into 2041.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Irvine, CA
Business
Irvine, CA
Industry
City
Irvine, CA
TheStreet

HempFusion Appoints Maria Leal As Chief Financial Officer

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO)("HempFusion" or the "Company"), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce that it has promoted Maria Leal, the Company's Vice President, Controller and Interim Chief Financial Officer, to Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Leal holds...
BUSINESS
QSR magazine

Jack in the Box Appoints Doug Cook Chief Technology Officer

Jack in the Box has named Doug Cook as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Cook brings more than 20 years of industry experience leading guest and employee-facing platforms to Jack in the Box and will leverage his foodservice expertise to develop and execute strategic initiatives to support the brand’s needs.
BUSINESS
radiofacts.com

Single Music introduces new Chief Operating Officer, Business Development Manager

Sharon Frazier is joining Nashville-based Single Music as its new Chief Operating Officer. Frazier is a veteran of multiple startups, however, most recently serving as the Senior Vice-President and Director of Mortgage Technology at Citizens. There she led a multi-year, award-winning innovation team. In her role as COO Frazier will...
MUSIC
massdevice.com

Potrero Medical appoints medtech vet Steve Okland as chief commercial officer

Potrero Medical today announced that it has appointed Steve Okland as chief commercial officer. Prior to joining the sensory integrated foley catheter company, Okland has served on the leadership teams at Second Sight Medical and DryShield. He has also held sales and marketing leadership roles at Miramar Labs, Medivance, Spectranetics and Boston Scientific.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Amgen#Cholesterol#Europe#Reneo Pharmaceuticals#Jd#Esperion Therapeutics#Nexletol#Nexlizet
WFMJ.com

Lordstown Motors appoints Chief Financial Officer

The Lordstown Motors Corporation’s Board of Directors has elected Adam B. Kroll as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25th, 2021. Kroll will replace Rebecca Roof, who has been serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer since the resignation of former CFO Julio Rodriquez. Roof will remain with the company in a transition role through December 31, 2021, according to a statement by the company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Galera Appoints Mark J. Bachleda As Chief Commercial Officer And Jennifer Evans Stacey As Chief Legal And Compliance Officer

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced the appointment of Mark J. Bachleda, Pharm.D., M.B.A., as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Jennifer Evans Stacey, Esq., as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer (CLCO) and Secretary. Both executives join Galera with over 25 years of leadership experience within the biopharmaceutical industry.
MALVERN, PA
martechseries.com

Aisera Appoints Abhi Maheshwari as Chief Financial Officer

Former CrowdStrike Executive Brings 20+ Years’ Experience to World’s First AI Service Management Platform. Aisera, the world’s first AI Service Management (AISM) platform that automates tasks, actions and workflows for employees and customers, announced that it has appointed Abhi Maheshwari as chief financial officer to help propel the company through its next phase of growth.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Brooks Development Authority names chief strategy officer

Brooks Development Authority, owner of San Antonio mixed-use development Brooks, has announced the promotion of company veteran Connie Gonzalez to a newly created position — chief strategy officer. Gonzalez will be responsible for establishing strategic direction to further advance Brooks’ growth on the South Side community. “I never imagined setting...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
WilmingtonBiz

Isosceles Pharmaceuticals Names Chief Medical Officer, Strategic Advisor

Wilmington-based Isosceles Pharmaceuticals recently welcomed two new team members – Herbert Neuman and Thomas L. Harrison, according to a news release. Isosceles, an early-stage venture launched two years ago, set out to formulate and commercialize products that effectively and safely treat post-operative acute pain, the release stated. "Using synthetic cannabidiol...
WILMINGTON, NC
TheStreet

Acadia Healthcare Names David Keys As Chief Development Officer

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) - Get Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Report today announced that David M. Keys, CFA, has been named Chief Development Officer. Keys will focus on mergers & acquisitions, de novo development and expansion opportunities. Keys has been active in the healthcare services market for nearly two...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sigma Defense Appoints Matt Jones As Chief Executive Officer

PERRY, Ga., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems LLC today announced that Matt Jones has been named the Company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jones, who previously served as Sigma Defense's President, succeeds John Wilcox who has become Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Steven Lefkowitz, Managing...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Oncocyte Appoints Gisela A. Paulsen As Chief Operating Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer, today announced the appointment of Gisela A. Paulsen, MPharm, to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Paulsen brings with her over two decades of experience as a cross-functional leader, with an extensive scientific and operational background leading large-scale global change management and driving commercial and drug development innovation at global pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Zmags Appoints Jeffrey Lortz as Chief Executive Officer

Enterprise Software and SAAS industry veteran joins leading digital experience solution to drive next stage of growth. Zmags, whose Creator platform is transforming how customers experience digital commerce everywhere, today announces that Jeffrey Lortz has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Lortz joins after having served in senior executive roles in Private Equity backed SaaS companies including Tomia, a Vista Equity Partner portfolio company as Chief Operating Officer. He will assume day-to-day leadership as well as guide the company’s long-term strategic growth initiatives. David Powell will continue to serve as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Trident Announces Appointment of Aron Betru as Chief Strategic and Operating Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021-- Trident, an institutional asset manager that utilizes proprietary technology and a systematic approach to invest in high potential small businesses in the Healthcare, Consumer and Industrial sectors, today announced that Aron Betru has joined as Chief Strategic Officer and Chief Operating Officer. This press release...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SAGA Diagnostics Appoints Peter Collins As Chief Executive Officer

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAGA Diagnostics AB("SAGA"), a leading cancer liquid biopsy and genomic testing company, has announced the appointment of Peter Collins as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Collins is a highly experienced entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in the pharma and diagnostics sector. He...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy