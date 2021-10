On Oct. 12, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the creation of a $7.4 million fund for emergency planning and operational readiness for disasters. “This funding is critically important to communities in New York State as we continue to recover from the storm-related damages we have experienced over recent months,” Hochul said. “As we are forced to deal with the devastating effects of climate change more regularly, I am confident that our local emergency management agencies will put this money to good use in preparing for future disasters.”

